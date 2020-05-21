A developer creates a bot to search for the best partner according to statistical data

Controversial results differ with fan opinion

Who are the two best McLaren drivers who would make up the ideal lineup for the team? Those of Woking have decided to look for them and for this they have used the robotic software developer Automation Anywhere, one of their partners.

McLaren asked their fans to help them find the two best drivers in McLaren history to set up their final lineup, but in parallel it has worked with robotic software developers Automation Anywhere to create a bot that would decide who the two best McLaren drivers.

Those of Woking have not yet revealed the final results that come out of the final vote, but they have decided to advance the result that the bot has reached with their work from data and is as follows: Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton.

BOT RESULT

Next, we can compare the bot’s results with those of the fans:

FANS VOTING

As you can see, they both agree on the eight drivers who advance to the knockout stages, but differ in the semifinals. The bot placed Alain Prost ahead of Kimi Räikkönen and Mika Häkkinen over Niki Lauda.

To understand the bot’s conclusion, you have to know that it is based on a statistical analysis of data that addresses skills such as pace, self-control, piloting skills, bravery, aggressiveness and determination. The average is between all of them and this decides which pilot is better.

To achieve this score, your dry, wet, qualifying driving skills, the positions won, the podiums, the championships, the fastest laps and your performance relative to the car are taken into account. In the following table you can see the points obtained by each pilot according to all the variables that the bot has taken into account:

POS. Pilot Rhythm Self control Pilotage Courage Aggressiveness Determination general one. Senna 92.2% 99% 87.8% 100% 81.7% 84.9% 95% 2. Hamilton 90.7% 92.3% 91.9% 91% 88.7% 88.4% 94.8% 3. Prost 85.3% 87.4% 84.3% 86.8% 80.3% 82.1% 88.7% Four. Alonso 76.2% 73.0% 82.5% 82.6% 85.9% 75.6% 82.6% 5. Häkkinen 76.8% 77.5% 75.6% 79.8% 73.3% 75.9% 80.5% 6. Räikkönen 74.1% 71.1% 74.7% 64.4% 76.6% 79.2% 78.2% 7. Hunt 69.5% 71.7% 65.8% 77.0% 62.1% 66.8% 72.6% 8. Button 66.1% 63.9% 69.5% 71.4% 74.2% 65.2% 71.8% 9. Debt 66.3% 65.7% 68.1% 67.2% 67.7% 67.7% 71.2% 10. Fittipaldi 65.2% 63.5% 69.1% 74.2% 70.5% 63.1% 70.8% eleven. Coulthard 68.6% 67.8% 69.0% 67.8% 70.6% 69.5% 68.9% 12. Hulme 64.8% 62.2% 62.2% 62.2% 63.0% 51.8% 67.7% 13. Berger 68.9% 70.1% 62.9% 62.2% 65.0% 70.1% 67.1% 14. Montoya 67.6% 67.7% 62.8% 51.0% 62.2% 74.9% 65.9% fifteen. Watson 57.5% 54.7% 60.7% 59.4% 65.5% 59.6% 59.1% 16. Revson 55.8% 56.1% 55.6% 51% 54.7% 57.7% 55.6%

