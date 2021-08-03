Best Margarita Recipes – How to Make Easy and Creative DIY Margaritas for National Margarita Day

Ever go to a bar and wonder why you’re paying someone to stick a lime wedge and some salt on your glass when you could be at home with Netflix and a little tequila? If you didn’t, now you will.

Margaritas, aka the nectar of fun times and lost phones everywhere, are weirdly easy to make. Truly. Most of the work comes in the form of choosing tequila and digging up some triple sec, the rest is easy freaking peasy.

Obviously, we’ve gathered here today to observe Margarita recipes you can make at home (probs after committing to all 90 minutes of “Love Is Blind: After The Altar,” but idk your life). And that I shall deliver that unto you below.

These margarita recipes are simple, delicious, and will make your night in feel ten times fancier — and with way less effort than it takes to bar-hop in heels. Join me on this journey.

1. Mango Chili Margarita

HelloFresh

Combine 1 ½ oz. tequila, 2 oz. mango juice, 1 oz. triple sec, and ½ oz. lime juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well. Coat the rim of the glass with a lime wedge and a mixture of chili powder and salt, then strain the cocktail into a glass with ice.

Recipe from HelloFresh.

2. Rose Water Margarita

Cointreau

In a shaker, combine 1 oz. Cointreau, 1 oz. white tequila, 1 oz. lime juice, 1 oz. grapefruit juice, 6-8 dashes of rose water, and ice. Shake, strain over ice in a rocks glass, and top with 2 oz. Champagne Garnish with a lime wheel or peel and / or rosebuds.

Recipe from Cointreau.

3. Hades Hope

Cointreau

Combine 2 dashes Fee Brothers Chocolate Bitters, ½ oz. agave, ½ oz. fresh lime juice, ¾ oz. pomegranate puree, and 1 ½ oz. Montelobos Mezcal in a cocktail shaker. Shake, strain into a coupe glass, and garnish with a fresh pansy.

Recipe from Rafael Del Busto at El Vez, New York.

4. Honey Lemon Margarita

HelloFresh

Combine 1 ½ oz. golden tequila, 1 oz. triple sec, ½ oz. honey, and ½ oz. fresh lemon juice in a cocktail shaker. Shake until the honey fully dissolves, then add ice and shake for another 10 seconds. Coat the rim of a glass with a lemon wedge and salt. Strain the cocktail into the glass with ice, and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Recipe from HelloFresh.

5. Matcha Margarita

Cointreau

Combine 1 oz. Cointreau, 2 oz. tequila, ¾ oz. fresh lime juice, and ½ bar spoon matcha green tea powder in a shaker with ice. Shake, strain into a rocks glass, and garnish with a lime wheel.

Recipe from Cointreau.

6. Fruit Cart Margarita

James tran

Prepare fruit for the blender: ¼ cup watermelon (peeled, de-seeded, and roughly chopped), ⅛ cup mango (peeled, cored, and roughly chopped), ⅓ cup pineapple (peeled, cored, and roughly chopped), and ⅛ cup cucumber (peeled, de-seeded, and roughly chopped). Add 3 tablespoons of sugar, 2 cups of water, and the fruit to the blender. Blend until smooth. Combine 1 oz. of the puree, 2 oz. Blue Agave Reposado Tequila, ½ oz. agave nectar, ½ oz. freshly-squeezed lime juice, and ¼ oz. Chamoy in a cocktail shaker. Shake and pour over ice into a glass with a tajin rim. Garnish with reserved fruit and dried chile mango.

Recipe from Lucien Conner at Puesto, San Diego.

7. Rosé Marg Airplane

Tequila Avion

Combine 1 ½ parts Plane Silver, ½ part lemon juice, ½ part lime juice, and ½ part agave nectar, shake vigorously, and strain into a Collins glass with crushed ice. Top with rosé.

Recipe from Tequila Plane.

8. Better Than Toast

Anne watson

Add ¼ cup agave, ¼ cup water, and the meat of a whole avocado to a blender cup. Blend for 30 seconds on high. Combine 2 oz. of the mixture with lime juice and 2 oz. tequila in a cocktail shaker. Shake, and strain into a salt-rimmed rocks glass with ice. Garnish with an edible flower.

Recipe from Lucien Conner at Puesto, San Diego.

9. LBT Margarita

Front of House

Mix 10 large carrots (juiced), 2 apples (juiced), 1 lime (juiced), 1 orange (juiced), 2 inches ginger, and ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper. Pour 2 oz. of the carrot mix, 1 ½ oz. Milagro tequila, 1 oz. lime, and 1 oz. agave into a shaker over ice, and shake. Coat the rim of the glass with a mix of Anaheim chili powder, Korean chili powder, Ancho chili powder, Pasilla chili powder, and salt. Pour the cocktail over ice.

Recipe from The Little Beet Table, NYC and Chicago.

10. Berry Belle Margarita

Cointreau

Muddle 2 raspberries and 2 slices of red bell pepper in a shaker. Add 1 oz. Cointreau, 2 oz. blanco tequila, 1 bar spoon raspberry preserves, and ice. Shake vigorously, and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

Recipe from Cointreau.

11. The Gaby Margarita

Call me gaby

Add 1 oz. tequila, 1 oz. mezcal, ½ oz. jalapeño-infused Green Chartreuse, 1 oz. lime juice, and ⅓ oz. agave into a shaker. Mix well, and pour into a cocktail glass with a salt rim. Garnish with a dried lemon wheel.

Recipe from Call Me Gaby, Miami Beach.

12. Watermelon Basil Margarita

HelloFresh

Prepare basil simple syrup by combining 1 cup raw sugar, 1 cup water, and ½ cup packed fresh basil leaves in a pan. Heat until the sugar dissolves, then set aside to let cool. Once cooled, strain into a jar, and refrigerate for up to two weeks. Combine 1 ½ oz. tequila, 1 oz. lime juice, ½ oz. basil simple syrup, and 2 oz. watermelon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, and coat the rim of a glass with a lime wedge and salt. Strain the cocktail into the glass with ice, and garnish with a basil sprig.

Recipe from HelloFresh.

13. Plane Peach Margarita

Plane

Combine 2 parts Airplane Silver, 2 parts peach puree, 1 part lime juice, and ½ part agave nectar in a blender with ice, and blend until smooth. Pour over ice, and garnish with a peach wedge.

Recipe from Tequila Plane.

14. Blueberry Margarita

HelloFresh

Muddle 1 cup fresh blueberries and 1 oz. lime juice in a cocktail shaker. Add 2 oz. tequila, 1 oz. Grand Marnier, and ice, then shake well to combine. Coat the rim of the glass with a lime wedge and salt. Strain the cocktail into glass with ice, and garnish with extra blueberries.

Recipe from HelloFresh.

15. Scythe and Sickle

Nick

Combine 3 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters, ½ oz. lemon juice, ½ oz. honey, ¾ oz. pineapple juice, ½ oz. mezcal, ¾ oz. tequila, ¾ oz. jalapeño tequila, and 3 sprays absinthe in a shaker. Pour over a rocks glass with ice, and garnish with a pineapple frond.

Recipe from Slowly Shirley, NYC.

