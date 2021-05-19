Best male athlete award

05/18/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

After several nominations in which he was on the verge of being awarded as the best Catalan athlete of the year, he has finally reached Toni Bou the recognition of his immense professional work, which during the last fourteen seasons has led him to win 28 world trial titles, 14 in indoor mode and 14 in the open air. The award is also very timely, since the Piera driver is going through a delicate moment, after a 2020 season complicated by the pandemic and a recent operation, in early May, as a result of a fall suffered during a workout.

Bou, who fractured the fibula of his left leg, He considered it necessary to undergo surgery to reduce recovery times and return to competition as soon as possible with the same objective that has led him to become the most successful trial rider of all time. The word win is part of their DNA and at 35 he maintains the ambition and enthusiasm with which he began his career. This season, if his injury allows it, he will seek to expand his record and reach the 30-title barrier, a challenge.

Toni Bou continues to make history

| EFE

From Márquez to Bou

SPORT and the Unió de Federacions Esportives Catalanes could not choose a better recipient for the male athlete of the year trophy. Toni Bou succeeds another motor legend like Marc Márquez on the track record, who last year shared the award with his brother Àlex for his MotoGP and Moto2 titles.

Also enrolled in the Honda team discipline, Bou suffered from Marc’s serious injury And like the Cervera rider, he is convinced that he comes out stronger out of trouble. That is why, while she recovers at home, Toni is only thinking about getting back into action to continue fueling life. An absolute champion.