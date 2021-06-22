This Prime Day does not have many hours to live but quite a few good deals survive. In our compilation you will find an extensive list but if you are looking for the best of the best that you can still buy, you are in the right place. Remember that to take advantage of Prime Day it is necessary to be a Prime subscriber, either in paid mode or in the 30-day free trial. These are the best last minute deals on Prime Day technology.

No introduction needed: POCO X3 Pro is running as best phone of the year in quality price But, if you can buy it at a discount, then even better. The version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM still survives and also at a very good price: 169 euros. Power in abundance and great autonomy at the price of demolition.

POCO X3 Pro – Smartphone 6 + 128 GB, 6.67 ”120Hz FHD + DotDisplay, Snapdragon 860, Quad Camera 48 MP, 5160 mAh, Phantom Black

It is not the most modern, but at this price you can ask the veteran Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (92 euros), a smartwatch with urban design and sporty heart thanks to the exhaustive control of activity and metrics provided.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active – Smartwatch (1,1 ”, 40mm, Tizen, 768 MB RAM, 4 GB Internal Memory), Black Color – Spanish Version

This summer get ready to read on the beach or by the pool with Amazon’s best-priced e-book, the Kindle Paperwhite (94.99 euros). The Amazon ecosystem is full of offers to read at a low price through this device with a 6-inch screen with illumination and 300 dpi resolution and autonomy of weeks

Kindle Paperwhite – Water Resistant, 6 “Hi-Res Display, 8GB, with Advertising

It is difficult to find the AirPods Pro, we highlight their good value for money (which at this price is still better) as cheap as at the moment, with almost a discount of 100 euros that leaves them at 188 euros. In our review we liked the overall quality of its sound, the noise cancellation performance and its reliability.

Getting a computer with state-of-the-art graphics is not only difficult but also expensive. But on Prime Day there are bargains like this Gigabyte G5 KC-5ES1130SD (899 euros) with said GPU accompanied by the Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 15.6 “FullHD panel at 144Hz, a set suitable for playing ambitious titles. If you wanted a laptop with modern graphics, it is a great opportunity at a very reasonable price.

Gigabyte G5 KC-5ES1130SD – 15.6 “FullHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-10500H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3060-6GB, Without operating system) black – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

Taking advantage of sales campaigns like these to make a considerable investment such as a computer or a TV is a great idea that can save us hundreds of euros. This is the case of this ASUS VivoBook 15 (379 euros), a model for those who want a cheap laptop but offering a smooth browsing and basic office experience thanks to its Core i3-1005G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 10. Of course, the resolution of its 15.6-inch panel is HD.

ASUS VivoBook 15 F515JA-BR097T – 15.6 “HD Laptop (Intel Core i3-1005G1, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 10) Gray – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

Prime Day is also a good time to take advantage and get hold of that high-end peripheral at a much more affordable price. If you play regularly, take a look at the very complete Logitech G502 HERO (37 euros) because it has dropped 20 euros compared to its usual price. A high-performance and customizable mouse, being able to adjust sensitivity or weight.

Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Special Edition Gaming Mouse, 25K HERO Captor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Customizable Weight, 11 Programmable Buttons, PC / Mac – Black and White

Problems with Wi-Fi coverage in your office or on your smart TV? Take advantage of the offer of the TP-Link TL-WA855RE ** (15 euros), a compact and simple solution to amplify the signal, it has two antennas and an Ethernet port and reaches a speed of up to 300 Mbps

TP-Link TL-WA855RE WiFi Signal Booster Repeater 300 Mbps WiFi Network Extender Wireless Router (Ethernet Port 2 external antennas)

Is Samsung’s 4K smart TV is Prime Day’s best-selling TV. It is a model that straddles the entry-level and the mid-range, but between its current good price (469 euros), its design, the reliability of the brand, how well Tizen works and its large 55-inch panel compatible with HDR10 Pro, it is a great candidate to renew the television.

Samsung UHD 2020 55TU8005 – 55 “4K Smart TV, HDR 10+, Crystal Display, 4K Processor, PurColor, Smart Sound, One Remote Control and Integrated Voice Assistants, with Integrated Alexa

We do not change telephones as often as mobile phones, hence even though we have a “smart” model, sometimes a device like the Fire Stick TV 4K (32 euros) is necessary, for those televisions that, despite having a good resolution, have an outdated or not fluent operating system. And what better than to buy it at almost half the price

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Next Generation Alexa Voice Control | Streaming media player

For PC, the veteran PS4 or the new PS5, Get the most out of racing titles for a more realistic experience with the Logitech G29 Driving Force steering wheel and pedals kit (188 euros), a kit with a very good value for money ideal to start Simracing, according to Coque López of Williams eSports

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Steering Wheel and Pedals, Force Feedback, Anodized Aluminum, Shifters, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Pedals, EU Plug, PS5, PS4, PC, Mac – Black

Smart plugs are on the wish list for Prime Day of a few Xataka editors and it is no wonder: their versatility and the possibility of controlling electricity consumption make them the most attractive devices. This pack of two units of TP-Link Tapo P100 ** (17.99 euros) are great candidates for their compact design, the ease of connection via Wi-Fi (they do not need a hub) and their compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant

TP-Link Tapo P100 – Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug, ideal for programming on / off and saving energy, control it from anywhere, no HUB needed, compatible with Alexa and Google Home

They say that bicycles are for the summer and in this summer that started yesterday there has been a beastly offer in electric mobility: the latest generation of Xiaomi’s folding electric bike (599 euros) for several hundred euros less. A model light, comfortable and with a range of up to 45 kilometers to move around the city

Xiaomi Smart Electric Folding Bike (e-bike) – Folding Electric Bicycle, Unisex Adults, Black

