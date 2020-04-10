The current crisis has turned everything upside down and many of us will have to spend a long time at home. Therefore, this week we have decided to select a simple and pleasant theme for you to personalize your smartphone in the best possible way.

We bring you a selection with the best landscapes and nature wallpapers. Mountains, trees, sunsets, and aerial views to at least try to have good views from the screen of our smartphone.

The best funds to crave freedom

A few days ago we presented you the best Animal Crossing wallpapers to personalize your mobile, also those presented by OnePlus with its logo as the protagonist. Today we come with a totally different selection.

The images that make up this gallery have been taken in very different places. From the Italian Dolomites to the French coast, passing through the Austrian Alps, Australia and Thailand. Definitely, striking and very different landscapes to give it some life to the screen of your mobile.

In the button that we leave you under these lines you will find all 15 wallpapers in their original quality. All of course, in vertical format, so you do not lose any detail by adjusting them on your smartphone. If you are not convinced and you are looking for more alternatives, our wallpapers section is updated every week with new additions.

