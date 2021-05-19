Best instant cameras on sale and at a discount

The increasingly advanced technology of digital cameras cannot compete with the magic that surrounds the photos of instant cameras. Photo: Getty Images.

Today’s cell phones are equipped with superb quality cameras and that means that most users only use their devices to take photos. This is something really comfortable, but it has a problem: we have fewer and fewer photos in Physical format. The solution? An instant camera.

How do instant cameras work?

The concept is really simple. The instant cameras more modern works practically like a chemical laboratory of yesteryear, with the exception that now it occupies the space of the palm of your hand. The secret lies in the photographic paper that is used, since this paper has the chemical material necessary to develop the photo and fix the image.

Fujifilm Instax mini11

All we need is an exposure time of the scene on paper, and that is just what the camera does when you press the shutter button. Once we press the button, the camera shutter will open for a moment, allowing the image to be recorded on the photosensitive paper. Now it only remains for the rollers to eject the paper and squeeze the chemicals to the center of the image, which will give life to the final photo.

Best instant cameras

When choosing an instant camera we will not have too many complications, since all models work in the same way.

The only differences you can find will be in the paper size and format, and the design of the camera itself, as there are many models on the market.

These are some of the cameras that you can buy in Amazon Mexico with very interesting features:

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11

It is one of the most popular models since it has a quite small size and it is available in a large number of different colors.

Use 8.6 x 5.4 centimeter papers, and the photo will have a maximum size of 6.2 x 4.6 centimeters.

Polaroid Now The Mandalorian

Read more

This curious version of the Polaroid Now this inspired by The Mandalorian series from Star Wars. It has various symbols of the series and comes in use very striking metallic colors.

It has automatic focus, so it will be quite simple to use, limiting you only to point and shoot. Uses i-Type and 600 films.

Fujifilm Instax Mi LiPlay

In this case we come across a device hybrid between instant camera and portable printer. With this model we can take pictures instantly as with any instant camera, also offering an extremely compact size that will allow us to take it wherever we want. On the other hand, it also works as an instant printer, being able to send the photos from our cell phone to the device to print them on thermal paper. A super complete model.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6. Amazon.com

If yours is the Instagram format, then you should opt for a square format film model, like this Instax Square SQ6.

This model comes with a beautiful gold-colored design that will be very elegant to always wear whatever the party you go to.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | The hair-raising market for human faces