The hybrid car sector continues to remain popular, despite much of the publicity and research being concentrated in the electric car sector.

According to Paice, a portal dedicated to the analysis of hybrid car sales, sales of hybrid cars in October 2018 decreased compared to September, but increased compared to last year in the same period: 34,094 units were sold .

A hybrid car uses both fossil fuel and electric fuel to run, and one of its many advantages is the fact that they use less fuel than a common car, it does not pollute as much as gasoline vehicles and they are cheaper than electric cars.

So a hybrid car is one way to reduce your monthly expenses, so if you are thinking of buying a car, you should consider one of these vehicles.

There are many good used hybrid vehicles at a reasonable price. Here are some of the best used hybrid cars for under $ 10,000.

1.- Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2016

The Hyundai Sonata is one of the newest hybrids you can get at $ 10,000, it has many new features for the car, such as Apple CarPlay, heated seats, backup camera, and a touch screen. It has comfortable driving and 41 miles per gallon (mpg) of combined fuel economy.

2.- Toyota Prius 2013

The Toyota Prius offers interior flexibility and plenty of cargo space, it also boasts a fuel economy of 48 mpg combined fuel economy.

3.- Honda Civic Hybrid 2012

The Honda Civic Hybrid adds 44 mpg of combined fuel economy to the mix and is just as fun and comfortable to drive as the regular Civic.

4.- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015

The Camry Hybrid gets a good 40 mpg city fuel economy, but it works like a normal family sedan. It is spacious, comfortable, reliable and quiet.

5.- Honda Accord Hybrid 2014

The Accord Hybrid is one of the reliable sedans with the added benefit of great fuel economy: 47 mpg.

6.- Chevrolet Bolt 2016

The Volt works like a regular car, but you can drive 35-40 miles on just electricity. After that, it works like a normal hybrid car that uses a combination of the gasoline engine and the electric motor to get 38 mpg for over 300 miles.

