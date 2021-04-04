Best HP laptops to buy on Amazon

EFE videos

Colombia adds 9,022 cases and tightens isolation measures for coronavirus

Bogotá, Apr 4 (EFE) .- The Colombian Ministry of Health confirmed this Sunday 9,022 new cases of coronavirus, with which the accumulated increased to 2,446,219 infections, on a day in which the Colombian president, Iván Duque, announced new measures to contain covid-19. On the day there were also 162 deaths, of which 143 correspond to previous days, and the accumulated deaths is 64,094 people. The highest number of infections was registered in the department of Atlántico with 2,506, followed by Antioquia (2,305), Bogotá (1,329), Valle del Cauca (669), Magdalena (443), Caldas (211), Córdoba (196), Risaralda (164), Cundinamarca (162), La Guajira (156), Cesar (147), Santander (124), Quindío (120), and Sucre (110). With the figures reported this Sunday, the regions that accumulate the most infections continue to be Bogotá (693,578), Antioquia (384,957), Valle del Cauca (210,985), Atlántico (161,614) and Cundinamarca (111,846). 56,171 infections are still active in the country, corresponding to 2.29% of the total, while 2,317,564 cases have been counted as recovered, that is, 94.74%. Regarding deaths, the Ministry of Health reported that the majority occurred in Atlántico (41), followed by Antioquia (32), Magdalena (19), Bogotá (17), La Guajira (7), Córdoba and Valle del Cauca ( 6); Cundinamarca (5), Quindío (4) and Cesar (3). During the day, 32,660 samples were processed, of which 22,051 were of the PCR type and 10,609 of antigens, for a total of 12.9 million tests carried out. According to data from the Ministry of Health released today, as of this Saturday, 2,381,049 vaccines had been applied in the country, of which 391,193 correspond to second doses. NEW MEASURES TO FACE THE PANDEMIC President Duque announced this Sunday a series of recommendations to local authorities to restrict mobility as of Monday and avoid a “painful third peak” of the coronavirus pandemic. The measures, which will govern from zero hours on Monday, until zero hours on April 19, vary according to the level of occupation of the intensive care units (ICU) in each city and, in the most extreme case, contemplate the restriction of mobility between six in the afternoon and five in the morning where the occupancy is higher than 85%. According to the head of state, the municipalities that are under observation due to an increase in the curve of cases and deaths are: Bogotá, Manizales, Armenia, Tunja, Barranquilla, Montería, Leticia and Pereira. Similarly, the cities under observation due to an increase in both cases and deaths and in ICU occupancy are Medellín, Cali, Santa Marta and Barranquilla. The Government’s recommendations for cities with an ICU occupancy greater than 85% consist of adopting a curfew between 6 in the afternoon and 5 in the morning, and establishing the “pico y cédula”, a method to control the circulation of people according to the last digit of their identity document. As UCI occupancy decreases, restrictions on mobility will be less. (c) EFE Agency