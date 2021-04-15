Best HDMI grabbers for Twitch

One of the essential components for your broadcasts of Twitch feel more professional is a HDMI capturer. It can be used for many things, so we are going to review its possible functions and the most interesting models that you can find on the market.

What is an HDMI capturer for?

Its main function is to obtain the video from a device with HDMI output and take it to some kind of software that is capable of handling it live. The most common example is to connect a game console and get the image to take it to a live broadcast, at the same time that you can apply effects and put the image of your webcam aside, for example.

Another function is to record your games. With a capturer, you can save the image of the games that you have on your console to later be able to add comments, effects and marquees with which to draw attention to your YouTube channel.

It would also be used to connect a camera with HDMI output and use it as a webcam. So you could take advantage of its optics and get a better image quality. If you have seen a streamer with a webcam with surprising quality, it is because he is using a camera with an HDMI capturer.

Capture types

Depending on what you need, a capturer will allow you to obtain the video at different qualities. The normal thing is that you can get the video at a Full HD resolution (1080p), although the more advanced models are capable of capturing in 4K.

Another setting that you should take into account is the rate of images per second that it is capable of supporting. The simplest and most economical models capture in 1080 at 30 images per second, while the most powerful work at 60 images per second, including 4K and HDR formats.

Recommended Models

Capture Salandens

Capture Salandens. Photo: amazon.com.mx

This simple model allows any HDMI video signal to be connected directly via USB for straightforward, hassle-free image preview. The output signal is a maximum of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 30 images per second, although it is capable of handling 720p at 60 images per second. Its spectacular price makes it a very practical solution to get out of a tight spot.

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S +

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S +. Photo: amaazon.com.mx

It is the captor par excellence. This is the most popular model as it has fantastic performance capable of capturing 1080 / 60p video. The included software allows you to apply a lot of effects and broadcast to YouTube and Twitch, although it is also compatible with OBS, the most used software by streamers.

Avermedia Video Live Gamer Mini

Avermedia Video Live Gamer Mini. Photo: amazon.com.mx

A very practical solution from Avermedia with which to achieve 1080p quality at 60 images per second. It is a very interesting option with which to lower your budget a bit, so if you are looking for a slightly lower price, this is a good option.

Razer Ripsaw HD

Razer Ripsaw HD. Photo: amazon.com.mx

The snake brand was not going to be left without offering an HDMI capturer in its catalog, and with this Ripsaw HD it offers 1080p image at 60 images per second.

