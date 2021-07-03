Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney +

It’s no secret that Disney + has top tier content. But alongside the classics — um, Bambi, Aladdin, and Mulan, anyone? —Disney + also has the best genre at our fingertips: Halloween movies!

If you’re looking for some good, clean fun with a spooky twist, the streaming giant * literally * has it all for you. There are iconic flicks like Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown, but there’s also Frankenweenie and The Nightmare Before Christmas if Tim Burton is your jam.

Just to be clear: The movies on this list aren’t necessarily the scariest you’ve ever seen. But hey — if you’re just looking to have a wholesome time while wearing your best Halloween costume, then by all means, dive in! Featuring favorites like Don’t Look Under the Bed to Now You See It …, this movie list will for sure put you in quite the spooky mood this year.

1 Hocus Pocus

If we had to pick just one iconic Halloween film Disney + has to offer, this is definitely at the top of the list. Telling the tale of the Sanderson sisters as they are somehow brought back to life by a teenage boy on Halloween night, this movie is downright funny from the minute you begin watching. Oh, and with a sequel (!!!) quickly coming our way, why would you want to miss out on this fabulously spooky film?

2 Halloweentown

This’ 90s Disney Channel Original Movie (DCOM) basically has everything you could want in a Halloween flick: a witch grandma, a magical town where the taxi drivers are talking skeletons, and a weirdly hot villain who wants to take over the world. How much more “Halloween” could it get? And once you’re done … watch the other three films in the franchise. You’ll love them just as much as this one.

3 Now You See It …

This early aughts DCOM follows a young girl (Alyson Michalka of Aly and AJ fame) who is set on becoming a teen TV producer for a magic-based reality show. The result: a potential love connection between her and her star (Johnny Pacar), some wizardry, and maybe a few examples of why TV and ancient magic shouldn’t collide. Consider it a cautionary tale.

4 The Nightmare Before Christmas

You might have some thoughts on whether this movie is a holiday movie best fitting Halloween or Christmas or Thanksgiving, sure. But c’mon. You just can’t deny how good the goosebumps are when you sink your teeth into this Tim Burton classic, and that has “Halloween” written all over it.

5 Twitches

Two girls discover they are not only long-lost twins, but they’re also heirs to the throne in a magical dimension. Oh, and did I mention they’re witches too? Yes, it’s a lot for them to process, especially as they have to save their country! With Tia and Tamera Mowry leading this film, how can you not love it?

6 Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire

Two kids want their single mom to get off their backs and let them do whatever they want (which, relatable for a lot of kids TBH). The only problem is … they’ve led her into dating a man with a penchant for sucking blood. This leads everyone on a wild goose chase to stop a mad vampire from hurting the woman the kids love most. Did I mention the dads from The Nanny and Lizzie McGuire are * both * in this? That alone should make you want to watch.

7 the haunted mansion

Taking reference from the famed Disney World ride — which 10/10 would recommend, BTW — a real estate agent (portrayed by the hilarious Eddie Murphy, of course) takes his family along while trying to break an age-old curse on a mansion he wants to sell.

8 Don’t Look Under the Bed

Poor Frances just can’t seem to catch a break. She keeps being blamed for all the strange things occurring in her small town, whether it be a jello-filled swimming pool or someone being swarmed by bees. Now, she has to team up with her brother’s imaginary friend to help prove she’s innocent … along with proving whodunit. We love a two-for-one Halloween flick!

9 Zombies

Attention fans of High School Musical: You should stick around for this one. Zombies involves rivaling high school cliques who get oh so messy spooky when zombies fall in love with their human peers. The soundtrack and the elaborate dance routines are also a major plus for this DCOM.

10 Frankenweenie

When the dog of a young boy suddenly dies, a stroke of inspiration comes to the kid’s mind: How about trying to bring the dog back to life? After all, the boy’s science teacher told him muscles can react to electricity indefinitely … so what’s the harm in trying? We can think of a few reasons LOL, but thankfully for this movie’s sake the main character didn’t.

11 The Scream Team

When two kids go with their dad to their grandfather’s funeral, they discover the town he lived in is famous for its annual Halloween Festival. Why is that? Because ghosts roam the streets! With Kathy Najimy (you know, from Hocus Pocus) leading the pack, The Scream Team is an addicting watch from start to finish.

12 Girl vs. Monster

As the daughter of monster hunters, Skylar has no problem taking care of herself. That is, until she accidentally releases a monster into the ~ wild ~ and it’s suddenly up to Skylar to save her family … all before her date at the biggest party of the school year.

13 Phantom of the Megaplex

Something strange is going on at the local movie theater, and it seems like it might be a ghost! In between all the unsuspecting floor messes, broken movie projectors, and * maybe * a prank or two, it’s up to a group of kids to figure out what’s really going on.

