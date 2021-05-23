If you are a true fan of Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, these are the wallpapers that you should install on your mobile.

If you are a fan of the GTA saga, and more specifically the title Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars, you can not only download and play the game on your Android mobile, you can also customize the terminal with the best wallpapers from the easternmost version of the GTA.

In this article, we show you the highest level wallpapers that you can install on your mobile, of course with the protagonist Huang Lee and the rest of the iconic characters of the game. Are you ready to see them?

Best Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars wallpapers

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars is a game in the GTA saga that was released for various operating systems in 2009, including Android. The protagonist of the story is Huang Lee, a young man who, after the death of his father, must bring an ancient sword to Uncle Kenny.

However, the trip does not go as planned, and his enemies steal his sword upon his arrival at the Liberty City airport. There begins Huang Lee’s true journey, which must regain the honor of his family and the sword that was stolen from him.

GTA: Chinatown Wars was the first game in the saga also developed for Android, which was a before and after. If you were conquered by the story, the characters and the missions that make it up, you can bring all the aesthetics of the game to your mobile Installing the best Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars wallpapers.

In the previous gallery you can see some of the images that we have selected related to the game, with the presence of the protagonist and other key characters in the story. If you want to download all the wallpapers that we have chosen, you can do it directly with the best resolution from the following Google Drive folder.

Having a GTA: Chinatown Wars wallpaper is a nice way to look back and recognize the importance of this game for Android, which was released more than 10 years ago. And you? Did you get to roam the streets of Liberty City with Huang Lee?

