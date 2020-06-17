If summer comes and you do not know what to give away or you are thinking about what you may need, these are some of the best gadgets that they will make your life easier Or that they will make you enjoy meeting with friends more without worrying: you will not have to clean, you will not have to be aware of mosquitoes, you will not have to watch the food or worry about anything. Summer technology with the best gadgets for swimming pools, gardens, orchards, etc.

Pool bottom cleaning robot

Cleaning the pool is one of the great disadvantages of having a pool and nobody will ever want to do it. But it is more and more common for robots to do it for you. The Zodiac Vortex OV 5480 iQ It is one of the most advanced and smartest designed for pools up to 12 x 6 meters and connected to your mobile phone so you can activate it just before going to bathe. There are several Zodiac models available on the market, but the Vortex OV 5480 iQ can be controlled from the mobile phone via the home WiFi network.

Beyond the control of the smartphone, it has all kinds of functions to keep the pool pristine: cyclonic vacuuming, four driving wheels to adhere to the pool walls regardless of its coating and various cleaning modes. A somewhat expensive gadget but that can be useful if you want to forget about cleaning the pool or if you are looking for something that really works.

Dolphin Blue Maxi 40i

Another option if you are looking for the best gadgets for swimming pools in the cleaning section is Dolphin, the Blue maxi 40i model connected also to the mobile phone and with navigation system and remote control through an application. It can clean bottom, walls and waterline and is recommended for swimming pools that do not exceed 14 meters in length. It has several cleaning cycles up to 2 and a half hours (fast cycle, standard cycle and Ultra Clean) and has remote control through the application so you know how much it has cleaned or where it has cleaned.

Zodiac W70068 – Pool Cleaner

If you are looking for something much more affordable you can find the Zodiac model, a hydraulic pool cleaner capable of cleaning pools up to 12 x 6 meters for you but the difference with the previous model is that it will have less power, fewer functions and you will not be able to control cleaning from cell phone. It is still a good option, much cheaper and with a powerful suction turbine to eliminate any type of residue. If you simply want not to clean yourself, this is one of the best pool gadgets you can find.

Smart sprinkler

Having a clean and well-kept garden is essential, but it is also essential that sprinklers do not start when they shouldn’t. Netro is a sprinkler controller, a smart sprinkler that you can control from the mobile phone and with a very simple installation. From the phone you can adjust irrigation schedules, control water consumption, monitor irrigation remotely …

Blue connect

One of the most interesting and useful accessories for your pool is Blue Connect. You have been analyzing them for years taking water from the bottom of it and with drops or envelopes that you take to measure chlorine or PH. Blue Connect is an intelligent analyzer for swimming pools that sends the information to the mobile phone so you know if everything is in order. It is capable of measuring temperature or pH in real time 24 hours a day and you can check it from your smartphone to find out if it needs maintenance or if it is suitable for the bathroom.

It is not a cheap accessory but it is one of the best pool gadgets that you can buy if you are looking for technology applied to the bathroom and if you want to stop collecting water samples and then treat with drops, pills, etc. There are several different models so the price varies and is suitable for all types of pools, residential or public, elevated or buried. In addition, if they are saline chlorinated pools, you will also have a specific Blue Connect model.

Parrot Flower Power

If you need to control or analyze the parameters of the plants, Parrot Flower Power is one of the best gadgets you can have in the garden. It is not as such a gadget for swimming pool but a sensor for plants connected to mobile phone via Bluetooth and equipped with all kinds of sensors to send you information and monitor in real time. Obviously, weather resistant and resists cold and heat and it is resistant to liquids or mud without any problem.

It will mark all the necessary information: temperature of the earth, humidity levels, luminosity of the plant or it will warn us in case something happens to it and we have to take measures. In addition, the software for iOS and Android incorporates a database with thousands of different plants and the device can be adapted or configured for a specific plant and thus it will tell us what we must do at all times.

Xiaomi – Sensor for plants

Like the previous one, the Xiaomi smart monitor for plants is a sensor of less than 50 euros that allows us to analyze all the parameters of the plant or pot in which you place it. It will be able to detect temperature, light intensity, fertilizer, humidity, etc. It is connected to the mobile phone and from the application itself, connected to Bluetooth, you can have information about all your plants and flowers and know if you need anything. It is much more affordable than other models with the same function and that makes it a highly recommended option.

Rowenta Mosquito Protect

The Rowenta Mosquito Protect is a mosquito trap that allows them to be caught no need for chemicals thanks to an ultraviolet light and a suction system. It works with tiger mosquitoes and with all kinds of flying insects and does not imply any type of pollution, neither light nor sound, it works practically without us realizing that it is there and you can renounce the classic fly-away candles, etc. If you usually go out to the garden in certain areas of Spain you will know that one of the best gadgets for swimming pools or the best investment is an anti-mosquito device. In this case, one of the main advantages is that it does not pose any risk to pets or children because it does not use chemicals or light nor is it dangerous: it does not burn, it is not ingested … It is useful indoors and outdoors although you may saturate the tank if there are too many bugs. And keep in mind that you can only empty it after a while since its operation is based on the fact that mosquitoes die dehydrated.

Philips Hue outdoor

The Philips Hue Calla lamp allows you to have intelligent lighting on your terrace or garden. It is an outdoor device connected to the Hue Bridge and that you can control from your mobile phone. You can use it on the wall or to illuminate any path or room. From the smartphone you can choose between all the colors you want or control intensity thanks to the corresponding application. In addition, Philips Hue has several different models of smart outdoor lights depending on your need for a spotlight, a wall light, a pedestal … All of them are around 90 to 130 euros and allow you to achieve a chill-out effect on your terrace if you are going to celebrate a party with friends or just a barbecue with your family or an intimate date.

Weber Pulse

If you have invited your friends to the pool and want to have a barbecue, you may know that it does not always go as you expected. Sometimes we start talking, have a drink and forget that the barbecue is on. Weber is one of the main brands of barbecues and technology advances more and more … Also to make food. The Weber Pulse range of barbecues promises a “reinvention of electric barbecues” It is connected to the mobile phone and has an iGrill function that will allow you to control the internal temperature of the food: you will receive an alert when the food is ready, when the food has reached the perfect temperature to serve it. You just have to keep an eye on your mobile phone so that your food is always good and you are a good host.

Netatmo rain gauge

The Netatmo Rain Gauge is not as such one of the best gadgets for swimming pools but it will be useful if you want to make sure that your garden does not overflow and flood your garden in a summer storm. The rain gauge connects to the mobile phone and you will receive alerts when it starts to rain with real-time rainfall level, accumulated amount of rain, etc. You can receive an alert on your smartphone when it starts to rain If you are not at home or you have the blinds down and you need to be alerted to pay attention to the risks that your pool runs. It is an interesting complement and a good gift for anyone with a garden.

Logitech Circle 2

If you’re going to be away from home and you’re worried that someone can sneak into the pool During your absence, a security camera is an excellent option that you can control from your mobile phone so that everything is in order when you are not there. If there is a possibility that a neighbor will jump the fence, you will be much calmer. The Logitech Circle 2 is one of the best outdoor video surveillance cameras with 180 degree angle lens and apps for iOS or Android. You can bet on installing it with cable or using the wireless version, it is waterproof and allows you to record everything in 1080p quality. It also has a motion sensor that will notify you if there is someone who has sneaked in without your permission.

Other pool accessories

Although they are not pool gadgets, they are perfect to use in it.

JBL Clip 3

If you are going to have pool parties, one of the best gadgets is a waterproof speaker with which you can listen to hours of music. The JBL Clip 3 is a rugged, cordless speaker with 10 hours of battery life and a hook perfect for hanging anywhere. It does not need cables and it is available in more than ten different colors.

Auna Pickniker Trolley

If you want to go a little further than the portable speaker, Auna’s summer fridge It is a trolley fridge, transportable trolley and with built-in Bluetooth speaker. It has a capacity of 36 liters for beer or soft drinks and a 2,500 mAh battery for several hours of music with its built-in speakers. In addition, you will be able to move it easily thanks to the fact that it has a carrying handle and wheels … An expendable but very useful and fun gadget.

Solar charger

If you do not have a plug in the garden and you want to have a battery, this solar charger does not need plugs: it has two USB ports with fast charging and it has solar panels that allow you to take advantage of the heat and the sun so you can recharge the battery of your mobile phone. It has a total of 26,800 mAh on full charge and you can have several mobiles ready with each of the available charges. In addition, with the two USB ports you can charge several devices at once. It is an affordable and useful option for the summer.

Kindle Paperwhite

The Amazon book reader allows us to read in the pool without worrying about getting the pages wet or the device getting damaged. It is priced at 130 euros, a six-inch anti-glare screen and is waterproof. Is available with 8GB or 32GB and in WiFi or WiFi and 4G versions depending on whether you want to travel or not. In addition, a single charge allows reading for weeks and has an integrated dimmable light in case you also want to read at night.