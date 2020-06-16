Updated on 06/15/2020 at 20:30

The video game they have undergone an incredible transformation over the years, not only in terms of graphics or mechanics that can be achieved within them, but also with their mode of distribution and economic management. Although in the beginning the games were developed to be sold as such and provide a linear experience, now there are free games that can be downloaded and enjoyed without any problem.

LOOK: Download VALORANT: how to download and play the new Riot Games shooter?

And it is that they are not governed under the classic standards of creation and distribution, but over time they evolved to provide a continuous experience to the players either through their online game, cooperative, versus or for using RNG, random generation of worlds, so that no games within these titles are the same.

Now, that they are free to play or download does not mean that they are free of any monetary transaction. Somehow they have to maintain their servers or the advertising of their distribution, so some have chosen to integrate aesthetic objects within the games that must be purchased with real money if they want to obtain them.

LOOK: Free Games: “Sludge Life” is available at the Epic Games Store

There are many deliveries like this, and that is why here we will collect some of the best free pc games at 2020. This does not mean that they were created in the 2020 Or that some are better than others, they are simply options in a random list so that anyone can enjoy them without having to pay a penny.

THE 20 BEST FREE PC GAMES IN 2020

Enemies can be cultivated and sown in the next Dota 2 Path of Exile Battle Pass 2020 expansion. (Broadcast) Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 (Photo: Epic Games) Best Free Games for PC 2020 (Photo: PCGamer) Best Free Games for PC 2020 (Photo: PCGamer) Hearthstone Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links ANDOID FORZA MOTORSPORT 6 APEX “Star Wars: The Old Republic” Gianluigi Buffon in World of Tanks (Photo: WorldofTanks) Team Fortress 2 is a free game that you can enjoy with your friends online to win a game as a team (Photo: Steam) RuneScape Best free games for PC 2020 (Photo: PCGamer) Destiny 2 Starcraft 2. (Photo: pcgamer) Best free games for PC 2020 (Photo: PCGamer) Best free games for PC 2020 (Photo: PCGamer)

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

GTA 5 for PS5: official trailer for the Rockstar Games video game for the new PlayStation 5

GTA 5 for PS5: official trailer for the Rockstar Games video game for the new PlayStation 5