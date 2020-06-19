Big emotions are coming next week in the NBA. With a time horizon already clear about how and when to resume competition and fight for the ring, the league’s franchises have to get to work in their sports and financial management to shore up the squads for a few months full of games. Adam Silver and his team have encouraged the creation of this transfer window by increase the number of players per team from 15 to 17, which could make many teams decide to sign a contract to a free agent.

Additionally, the list of available players has increased dramatically after the league’s last decision: allow to any player who has signed a contract in the NBA or G-League in the last two years can be signed now. In this context, movements are expected from teams aspiring to the ring that seek scoring fluency from the bench, defensive clairvoyance and, above all, experience in big events. And it is that the players of these profiles abound in the list of most desirable players, as indicated by CBS.

Perhaps the most illustrious name is that of DeMarcus Cousins. The constant injuries of the center have weighed down his career, but the innate talent he treasures could make him a very attractive player for some teams, especially those who can start as secondary and are not afraid to risk with the hiring of a player who can give a lot if is in shape, but also breaking the dynamic of a locker room.

Among the illustrious defenders who can score and have experience, they stand out Jr Smith, Lance Stephenson Iman Shumpert and Gerald Green, while if you are looking for a compulsive scorer from the bench, old glories like Jamal Crawford, Joe Johnson and Ryan AndersoThey cannot contribute much. Separate mention deserves the case of Isaiah Thomas, in permanent search of himself. It does not seem easy for a great team to trust a player of his physical characteristics for this stretch of the season, but it could be an important contribution from the bench for many teams.

The experienced Nené Hilario and Jordan Bell They could shore up the area for some franchises, while other solid player names with scoring ease and defensive discipline can’t be forgotten. Some of them are Trey Burke, Allen Crabbe, Tyler Johnson. Anthony Tolliver or even the Australian Ryan Broekhoff, cut at the last minute by Dallas Mavericks to make room for his signings of the month of February. In short, many options for the 22 teams that will seek glory in the Orlando bubble.

