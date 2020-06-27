You can know which movie is the best thanks to expert scores and not from the platform itself, you can share the title with friends and comment on it from an exclusive chat or you can have extra functions to pause, add subtitles in another language or find hidden categories to the that we normally would not have access to.

Whenever you install an extension, keep in mind and check the opinions or whether or not it is reliable. As usual, it is not recommended that you give your data or your username and password on any website that is not the official one of the streaming service. That is, do not log in with data from Disney +, HBO or Netflix in extensions that ask you to register … Take a look at opinions, information and distrustful if they ask for too much data.

One of the best extensions to watch movies on Google Chrome it’s Netflix Party, designed to view content from the streaming platform with your friends. Surely you’ve ever seen a movie with friends to comment on it at the same time, each at home to enjoy the same content. Netflix Party allows us to do this much easier: the Google extension generates a link that allows you to share it with friends and you all see the same content at the same time, fully synchronized. But beyond going all the same exact place, Netflix Party allows have a chat to comment on the movie live without resorting to other messaging applications and having to look away from the screen.

The extension is free and you can use it on your computer with friends as many times as you want or need, to watch movies, series …

Prime Video Party, Disney party …

Netflix Party is the most popular but it is not the only one. There are extensions to watch movies in Google Chrome with friends in practically any streaming platform: if you are going to watch movies on Disney Plus, on Amazon Prime Video or simply if you want share a video on YouTube to see all together.

Identical to the previous one, Prime Video Party is an extension to watch movies on Google Chrome with friends simultaneously. You can start watching the video all together if the movie you want to see is on the Amazon platform.

Disney Plus Party is similar and allows you to view content with friends, cousins, or any family member. You can create a party or room where everyone can connect through a link. From the chat you can comment on the movie that all the members are watching.

Similar to the previous ones but with many more users, YouTube Party allows us to watch videos simultaneously with other friends, fully synchronized. Just send the imitation link to your friends through any social network or messaging app and once they have logged in everything will go at once and you can comment on it.

We see is an application similar to all the previous ‘Party’ but compatible with YouTube, with Amazon Prime Video, with Hulu, with Netflix and with Disney Plus if you want to have everything in one without having to install each of the previous extensions. Allows us have a voice chat where we can share our opinion about the film and automatically sync all screens in case you have paused or touched the play at a certain time. It is perfect for watching movies and series with family or friends and is compatible with various streaming players. It is free, easy to use and even allows us to use the webcam to make a video call while we are watching that movie or series, so it will be as similar as possible to seeing it all together in the same room.

Super Netflix is ​​comfortable because it allows us to control all the settings of the streaming platform from the extension itself. That is, from the same plug-in access to a menu that allows you to change the audio, change the playback quality or skip the introduction. It is free, has more than 100,000 users and downloads and is one of the most complete options if you usually watch movies in the browser and want to have everything at hand.

Film Stack allows you to create playlists as you want to always have your favorite documentaries, series, movies, etc. on hand. This is especially useful if you share a Netflix account and cannot have your own profile… For example, if you share with your partner and you cannot have two Registered different lists. Here you can create your own and add to the queue what you have pending and want to see in the future.

We don’t always have the subtitles we want on Netflix… It is possible that you will ever go see a movie and it is not in the language you want. Or simply that you want to read the subtitles in a language to learn and perfect it. This is one of the best extensions for watching movies in Chrome and solving any problem with subtitles. It not only allows add them in any language It also allows great customization: we can choose the position, size or font that we want to use to see them whether they are available or not by default.

It also allows to have two subtitles at once: One subtitle in one language and another in another, which is ideal for watching an original version of the movie if you want to learn English but if you don’t want to leave out the Spanish subtitles in case you don’t understand a specific word. It is one of the most recommended accessories.

We do not always know how to decide to choose one series or another, one film or another. Therefore, one of the best extensions for watching movies is TV Chart for Google Chrome. It is a free add-on that we can install in the browser and that analyzes the title in question and gives us the IMDB notes in the series and movies on the platform. What it does is place a small icon with a graphic next to the title of the series and just click on it to see the different votes. Although with a drawback: it only works when the language is English. We can choose the series being in English and, once chosen, we can change the language again but already knowing what score it has.

If you want to see the Rotten Tomatoes score In Prime Video series and movies, this extension allows it. It is easy and it is enough to install it … Once you have it, we can hover the mouse over a movie or Amazon Prime Video program and it will give us the option of using the extension that will automatically take us to the Rotten Tomatoes page with all the details of this title: scores, opinions, etc. Of course, keep in mind that it only works from the main interface of Amazon Prime Video and not from the individual menu of each title. You will have to see the small icon on the screen where all the series and movies are shown and from there click to take you to the complete analysis.

The same function is fulfilled by this free plug-in for Google: one of the best extensions for watching movies at Disney. It is the most useful and you will not have to do anything, you will automatically see the score under each moviea in a color box (green, orange, red …) with a score of 10. The only drawback is that not all Disney + movies or some of the most current Disney shorts that do not yet have a rating will appear. But it is very useful if you want to decide.

Surely you’ve ever seen a movie and wondered who is that actor or actress that comes out. If it makes you nervous or nervous that this happens to you, it is one of the best extensions for watching movies in Google Chrome that allows you to identify who is on the screen at all times. You only need to click on the extension to know who the person is on the screen at the moment.

How long a day you spend on Netflix watching movies? This extension tells you the time you use the streaming platform each day, in hours and minutes. If you want to have an exhaustive control to know if you are addicted to movies or not, you can install the extension and just click on it to find out. It is also useful if you want to use it for parental control or to know how long your children have been hooked on the series or movies of the service.

Even more complete than the previous one, you have Netlfix viewing statistics … It will tell you everything about your profile in streaming with just one touch in the taskbar: how long have you seen, total number of titles viewed (of all kinds, be they movies or series ), display date of the first title played, total viewing time, maximum time watching something during a day, number of devices used, number of movies, weekly average time watching Netflix, episodes watched …

You will have a statistic with all the details if you want to know how much time do you spend watching movies or series, how much is the maximum time you have endured or what has been the series that has hooked you the most. You can also unlock different achievements such as “watch 1,000 movies or more”, watch “100 series or more” or watch for six hours or more in a single day.

Netflix hidden categories

Netflix has a huge collection of categories, hundreds of different options that don’t appear on the interface when you’re looking for something. But there are extensions that allow it. You can access more than 20,000 different categories with very specific themes and find the titles of each one, be it movies or series or documentaries. There are several extensions that meet this objective, you can choose between any of them:

Netflix hidden categories for Google Chrome

Netflux: Hidden Categories on Netflix

Netflix Hidden Categories for Google Chrome

If you use HBO, this application is compatible to have all kinds of options and settings. For example you can go ten seconds forward and backwards or up or down the volume with the extension easily, you can also touch the space bar to pause the series or movie you are watching. It is practical and adds functions that should always be at hand.