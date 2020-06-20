Using a Raspberry Pi and an operating system for emulators and retro games you can get convert the microcomputer on a console make it look as close as possible to the one you had. But there are also other options without the need for specific hardware, emulators for Gamecube, Wii or Wii U that allow us to test the games on the computer, on the mobile phone, etc.

Advantages and disadvantages of an emulator

The main advantages of an emulator are:

You do not need to have the console at hand and you can play from your laptop wherever you are without depending on a television or the device itself.

You can replay titles you love and now don’t have.

The compatibility of a computer can go from the possibility of emulating GameCube or Wii but also any other console. You have everything in one.

Disadvantages:

The drawbacks of emulators for consoles such as Wii or Wii U is that you lose part of the ‘grace’ of these consoles, which is the movement that some games imply and that you will lose if you have to use it with a keyboard and mouse or a conventional controller. Although there are options that do allow compatibility with the original drivers. You also lose multiplayer on Nintendo consoles that in some cases allow up to four players and in others, such as the recent Nintendo Switch, allow you to play with up to eight players in total per game.

Emulate GameCube and Wii

Dolphin is one of the best emulators for Nintendo and you can use it on your computer or on your mobile phone. It works on Windows with versions equal to or later than Windows 7 SP1, on macOS with versions later than 10.12 Sierra and on Linux. In addition, it is also available for Android with versions later than Android 5.0 so it is a highly recommended cross-platform option.

To use the emulator, as usual in these cases, you will have to find the ROMs and the games either because you have bought them and converted them to the format you are looking for through specialized programs or because you have downloaded it, although taking into account that the latter it is illegal. In either case you will need the games to add them to the emulator and start using it.

Once you install Dolphin on the mobile phone or on your computer, its operation is very simple although you will have to search for the ISOS available on the Internet:

Install the version you want

Click on “Open”

Choose the game from the folder you have saved

You can configure all kinds of settings:

Enable dual core

Frame limit

Enable or disable cheats

Enable idle frame skipping

Interface if you want fast, slow emulation …

System language (Spanish, English, French …)

Aspect ratio

Game compatibility

You can search the Dolphin website for all games compatible with the emulator. You will see the latest updates and the classification according to whether it works well or not. This way you will save yourself trying games that you are not going to to be able to play fluently. The compatibility categories of the games that Dolphin makes on its website are:

Perfect: No problem.

Playable: No problems except small graphic or sound errors but titles that you can play until the end. They are the majority, more than 60%

Starts: It may work but it crashes or has graphics issues. There are only around 4% of games that suffer from these problems.

Enter / Menu: Crash on startup and startup

Broken: It does not work and crashes during startup, although you will not have to worry about this happening because it only happens in less than 1% of the games that are available to download and use in Dolphin.

Perfectly playable titles

They are not all and it is enough that you consult the entire web to get an idea. In addition to its own Wii or Nintendo Gamecube games, it also has compatibility with older Nintendo console versions that you can try:

Bomberman Land

Bust-A-Move Bash!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Cooking Mama: World Kichen

Donkey Kong Jungle Beat

Dragon ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 2

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land

Kirby Air Ride

Lego Batman: The Videogame

Lego Harry Potter: 1-7

Let’s Sing 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter Games

Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour

Mario Party 6

Mario Power Tennis

Mario Super Sluggers

Mario Superstar Baseball

Mega Man Network Tranmission

Monopoly party

Mortal Kombat Deception

New Super Mario Bross. Wii

Rayman 3

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Master Quest

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

For Wii U

Although the Wii U is recent and you can probably still have it at home, if you want to play current titles and you don’t have it at hand you can turn to other emulators. Dolphin is one of the best emulators you can use but it is not compatible with the latest Nintendo model before the successful Switch. On the other hand, CEMU is, the best emulator for Wii U that you can have on your PC if you want to play classic and quality titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild again.

Requirements

You don’t need to play no extra hardware but you will need to have enough power to work without any problem. The recommended thing according to CEMu is that we have 8 GB of RAM so that it works in a basic way. If you want to add patches later, you may need more memory.

The system requirements that CEMU demands are:

Windows 8 (64x) or higher

OpenGL 4.1 minimum (4.6 if available)

A 4 GB RAM memory although 8 GB or more as recommended

Microsoft Visual C ++ 2017

Graphics card compatibility:

NVIDIA GPU: runs as expected in recent driver

AMD GPU: works as expected in the latest driver

Intel GPU: Not supported and often crashing

Game compatibility

Like the previous one, the compatibility of CEMU games is based on five categories, from titles that you can play perfectly to titles with minor bugs (most) to others that don’t even start. The difference between this emulator and the previous one is that the number of games with problems is greater. 14% of them have problems starting up and 16% freezes on the menu screen. But luckily, you do have a wide variety that are perfectly playable.

Although not all, some of the “perfectly” playable are:

140

360 Breakout

Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeo Because I Don’t Know

Art Academy: SketchPad

Bird Mania Party

CastleStorm

Hive Jump

Ice cream surfer

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD

New Super Luigi U

Star Wars Pinball

Toki Tori

Toto Temple Deluxe

Underground

One of the advantages of the complete list of compatible games for CEMu is that you can see all the details: know which game or the needs of each one.

Other Nintendo consoles

RetroArch is a classic and an all-in-one emulator that will work for you no matter what you are looking for. The comfortable thing is that it is not an emulator itself but a kind of storage for emulators of several different consoles and another of its strengths is that it is practically on any device you can think of. It is a good option if you are interested in Nintendo consoles although you may not find compatibility with Wii U or Wii but it may be added soon. In addition, it allows you to play from the PC, from the mobile, from a PS4, from an Xbox … It is compatible with all the devices you can imagine from basic versions for Linux, Windows or MacOSX such as huntil PSP or PlayStation Vita.

It does not work for any of the above but it can be a good complement if you are looking to play old Nintendo games, as in the case of the Nintendo 64. Just search for the ROMS you want and access them from Retroarch software. It will also serve you with Gameboy games, for example.

In addition, in the case of RetroArch it is easier to use since you will only have to load the cores of the different emulators you want to use (or consoles) and they will automatically be added to your collection. Automatically it will be enough to load the games from the folder that you have them in the computer and you will be able to play.