Best Earrings for Sensitive Ears 2021 – Cute Earrings That Won’t Irritate Your Ears

The only things I want to get from my earrings are compliments — not itching, irritation, and redness. But the harsh reality is that so many of us (myself included) have ear sensitivity. And the culprit, according to Dr. Peterson Pierre of the Pierre Skin Care Institute, is typically nickel. Unfortunately, metals containing nickel show up in a lot of jewelry — which can make it seem like earrings for sensitive ears don’t even exist.

Good news, though: They totally do! All you gotta look for are earrings that feature certain hypoallergenic materials. Jim Kelly, the Manager of Piercing Training at Piercing Pagoda (!), Recommends opting for gold (specifically 14k and up) or titanium as a first choice. You’re likely also safe with a sterling silver pick if that’s more your jam. Ultimately, the key is to make sure you’re avoiding nickel and other metals — even if they’re plated or filled with something else.

Another tip? Try flat-back earrings to reduce irritation in fresh piercings or extra-sensitive ears. Trisha Okubo, the Founder of Maison Miru, reminds Cosmo that a flat back is also less likely to snag on your clothes or hair — which is definitely a major win for everyone.

But I know that finding the perfect pair of earrings to add to your jewelry collection is difficult enough without having to worry about irritation. And frankly, who has time to sift through dozens of jewelry brands to find the absolute best earrings for sensitive ears? Okay, turns out I do. (You’re welcome, babes.) So without further ado, here are 17 seriously gorg earring picks to try ASAP.

1

these french rope hoops

Hope Aureum aureumcollective.com

$ 192.00

I can totally picture someone (read: myself) wearing these while sipping a cappuccino at a chic Parisian cafe. The vibes are too good!

two

these dainty bbs

Mini Nora Pearl Hoops Amarilo Jewelry amarilojewelry.com

$ 210.00

FYI, the little pearls on these hoops can actually be removed for a more minimalist look. (But honestly, they’re too cute to ditch.)

3

these sparkling beauties

EMILIA CZ HOOP EARRINGS

Just because you have sensitive ears doesn’t mean you can’t rock a statement earring — and these are begging to be worn on your next date night.

4

These Cute Lil Pearls

Pearl Earring Automic Gold automicgold.com

$ 79.00

Made with recycled gold, these pearl studs definitely deserve a spot in your jewelry box.

5

This Cherry Huggie

Mixer Huggie Hoop Single Earring Madewell nordstrom.com

$ 4.80

Hey, tooty fruity. This adorable cherry huggie would look so good as a solo earring or as a pair.

6

This Pave Moon Stud

Pave Moon Threaded Flat Back Earring Maison Miru maisonmiru.com

$ 39.00

With a flat back, this titanium pave moon stud was actually designed to be used by those with sensitive ears or fresh piercings.

7

These Convertible Gold Earrings

Trill 2-way 18k Gold Vermeil Earring Jackets Sonia Hou soniahou.com

$ 49.99

Wear these geometric earrings two different ways: as a minimalist stud or an earring jacket. It’s hard not to love a versatile look!

8

These Sparkly Studs

4mm Princess-Cut Cubic Zirconia Frame Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Piercing Pagoda pagoda.com

$ 119.99

These pair well with anything — from a ballgown to your cutest sweatsuit. Just throw ’em on whenever you want a little glam.

9

These Croissant Dome Hoops

Croissant Dôme Hoops

Chunky gold hoops inspired by the shape of croissants? Wow, nothing is more perfect to me.

10

These Mismatched Dangly Hoops

Luna Hoops Bebe Rouge bebe-rouge.com

$ 52.00

Okay, name something cuter than freshwater pearls in the shape of a star. No seriously. I’ll wait.

eleven

These Evil Eye Studs

Evil Eye Studs in Sterling Silver Maison Miru maisonmiru.com

$ 69.00

Now when I tell someone I’m always watching, they’ll know I’m serious.

12

These Luxe Diamond Hoops

Pave Diamond Hoops The Clear Cut theclearcut.co

$ 1,275.00

If you reallyyy feel like treating yourself, this pair of diamond hoops is a perfect choice.

13

These Chic Square Studs

14kt Yellow Gold Mini Square Stud Mateo mateonewyork.com

$ 250.00

Simple, chic, timeless — you can’t go wrong with these gold studs. This is the type of earring that’s so easy to wear every single day.

14

These Woven Gold Huggies

Monica Vinader x Doina Woven Huggie Hoop Earrings MONICA VINADER nordstrom.com

$ 85.00

For fans of sterling silver, look no further. These chunky huggies are bound to become a staple in your jewelry collection. You can also add on some chic, lil charms, like this jade pair, here.

fifteen

These Big Pearl Hoops

Bold Pearl Hoop Earrings

Freshwater pearls are so in right now — and there are plenty of picks for those with sensitive ears. Case in point: these statement-making pearl hoops.

16

these adorable bits

POP DROP EARRING BonBonWhims bonbonwhims.com

$ 46.00

These fun earrings are too cute to pass up. Just asking Kylie Jenner.

17

These Classic Everyday Studs

6mm Cubic Zirconia Solitaire Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Piercing Pagoda pagoda.com

$ 79.99

Cubic zirconia jewelry is a girl’s best friend. It’s just as sparkly as diamonds but much more cost-effective. Budget queens, go off.

Maggie Griswold Maggie Griswold is a fashion and lifestyle writer, interior design enthusiast, and lover of Shakespeare who currently resides in sunny Los Angeles — where she constantly wishes it were colder.

