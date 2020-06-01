Recommended documentaries and docuseries that you will be able to see if you are looking for something that is not fiction, high quality content with a high technical level, with unpublished images, curiosities … Not only about the Disney, Marvel or Star Wars universe but you will also find the best documentaries about guide dogs, about how to make ice cream or how children from all over the world manage to create a perfect invention to solve any difficulty they encounter on their way.

The Imagineering Story

Disney parks are the protagonists of one of the best documentaries of Disney + and one of the most essential, which will be most enjoyed by viewers of the streaming platform. A docuserie of about six episodes with a duration of one hour (a little more in some cases) in which all kinds of curiosities of the theme parks around the world. How the idea of ​​each theme park was born but also how the magic that is wasted in each of them since its birth years ago is possible.

The ‘imagineers’ make sure the magic is as real as possible and here you will discover secrets and curiosities that perhaps you did not know when you visited them or if you are going to do it soon: what do the streets of Disneyland Paris smell like when you approach some houses or others? How did they go improving parks since its launch? These six episodes give us an exhaustive tour of decisions, ideas, magic, improvement, design … Statements, exclusive images or curiosity, how do you get to design a park? How are attractions designed or chosen? How do they come true Everything is in what is one of the best Disney + documentaries and, without a doubt, one of the most essential.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2019/2020

Chapters: Six episodes

Duration: About an hour or 70 minutes

Theme: Docuserie

Recommended age: For all ages

See The Imagineering Story at Disney +

A day at Disney

As its name suggests, A day at Disney is a documentary that will be dedicated to telling us everything about the company. An hour of magic and the people who make it possible: ten protagonists, ten people who will tell how they live or how they work to give life to the well-known characters that are enjoyed in millions of houses around the world. One of the best Disney + premieres in 2020 and about sixty minutes essential for any fan of magic and company.

In just one episode narrated by Sterling K. Brown we will get to know all kinds of details: we will know who is the man who designs the next generation of superheroes, how to make a Disney musical or how to present a program for the company. From all parts of the world, these protagonists make it possible for Disney to remain a dream factory for millions of people anywhere and this documentary seeks to demonstrate it.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2020

Chapters: One Chapter

Duration: One hour and one minute

Theme: Docuserie

Recommended age: For all ages

See A day at Disney at Disney +

Inside Disney

Have you ever wondered how Disney movies are made? Inside Disney is a tour with weekly new episodes showing qwhat is behind the movies but also behind toys and merchandising, behind music, soundtracks, and theme parks. Each episode lasts about 20 minutes and presents us with three different stories about what’s behind, who’s behind. One of the best Disney + documentaries if you want to get much closer to every aspect, from designing a video game to designing the dress that Minnie will wear. In addition, the stories are brief in just a few minutes and that makes it easy to watch, with a comfortable format with which you can choose the order you want. For the whole family, with exclusive statements, with unpublished images and with real people that make possible the fantasy that the company represents.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2020

Chapters: One season, five episodes

Duration: About 20 minutes per chapter

Theme: Disney Parks and Workers

Recommended age: For over six years

See Disney Inside at Disney +

Chosen to guide

Dogs are the protagonists of Chosen to Guide, one of the best documentaries on Disney + and, without a doubt, the most adorable. A group of six dogs prepare to be guide dogs since they are puppies. In the six episodes of half an hour We will learn about their progress, how they behave with educators, how they grow and what training is like until they graduate and go to live with their new colleagues for whom they will do an essential job. A documentary for all audiences in which the six protagonists Furry will conquer us from start to finish and that you will enjoy if you are a fan of animals.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2020

Chapters: Six episodes

Duration: About 35 minutes per chapter

Theme: Dogs and pets

Recommended age: For all ages

See Chosen to Win at Disney +

A life of dogs

Bill Farmer is behind the mythical voice of Goofy that we all know and he will take us on a trip around the world knowing the history of dogs that have peculiar jobs, “incredible jobs”. Beyond being home pets, dogs can perform essential tasks such as being detectives, being rescue dogs or even being movie stars. One of the best Disney + documentaries that will conquer the smallest of the house, for all audiences and with thematic episodes of about 25 minutes. In each of the available chapters, Bill Farmer will meet a dog or a group of dogs dedicated to a job that might seem unthinkable to a pet like the one you have at home. For example, killer whale scavenger dogs. A series full of curiosities and perfect to learn, but also a tender series for everyone.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2020

Chapters: New episodes every Friday

Duration: About 23 minutes per chapter

Theme: Dogs and pets

Recommended age: For all ages

See A life of dogs at Disney +

The world according to Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum is a well-known actor, especially for his role in the Jurassic Park saga, who now presents this documentary in which he wants to learn more about many everyday things that surround us but whose origin we do not know. Throughout 12 episodes, Goldblum will choose an item that we all know well and will investigate to know its history, how it is made, to the people who know it best … From bicycles to ice cream, to tattoos, the curiosity of Goldblum and the spectators will be satisfied thanks to the experts who will explain where each one of them comes from and We’ll ask ourselves questions about things we used to take for granted. A great documentary series to better understand the world around us and to feed the curiosity of young and old.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2020

Chapters: One season with 12 episodes

Duration: About 29 minutes per chapter

Theme: Science / Docuserie

Recommended age: For ages 6+

See The World According to Jeff Goldblum on Disney +

Marvel – Heroes Project

One of the best Marvel series is Project Heroes, a docuserie that introduces us to children around the world who have been able to invent something or develop something to help others or to make their lives better. Everyday heroes, normal children who have become heroes. A tribute to these children who star in the twenty episodes available for half an hour each. As a “prize” for their effort, their fight and their dedication, Marvel allows little heroes to have their own comic book superhero designed and personalized for them. One of the best Disney + docuseries with which it will be difficult not to drop a tear and with stories that will captivate us, with original and fun inventions to see together as a family.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2020

Chapters: One season, 20 episodes in total

Duration: About 35 or 40 minutes per chapter

Theme: Marvel / Documentary

Recommended age: For all ages

See Marvel: Project Heroes at Disney +

Our planet (One Strange Rock)

Many times we ask ourselves about the origin of life on Earth and about the formation of our planet. Those series of coincidences that made it possible for us to be here and for things like oceans or mountains to exist are the ones that are told in this documentary presented by famous actor Will Smith. The director of this series of episodes is Darren Aronofsky, known for his directing of films such as Black Swan or Requiem for a Dream. It also has the participation of several astronauts who have been able to observe the Earth from space and who will give their personal point of view on how they see this strange rock that we inhabit.

A documentary that you could originally watch on Netflix but is now available exclusively at Disney + If you want to enjoy eight episodes of a spectacular journey with images that will capture and captivate you.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2019

Chapters: One season, 8 episodes

Duration per episode: Between 48 minutes and 55 minutes

Theme: Miniseries

Recommended age: For ages 7 and up

See Our Planet (One Strange Rock) in Disney Plus

Jane

Jane Goodall’s story is known and He has inspired many people. She is one of the most popular environmentalists and defender of animals for her work and for her fame. In this documentary by Brett Morgen, more than 100 hours of unpublished recordings of Jane are used with her best friends, the chimpanzees, whom she researched to learn more about animal behavior and also to better understand the bond that unites us humans with them. . Jane is a kind portrait of a pioneer and a good documentary to watch with your children to teach them a good example such as that of Dr. Goodall. For an hour and a half we will know her studies, but also her relationship with animals and the principles that led her to become one of the world’s greatest experts.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2017

Chapters: A single episode

Duration per episode: One hour and 30 minutes

Theme: Nature / Animals

Recommended age: For ages 9 and up

Watch Jane on Disney +

Free Solo

This National Geographic documentary is one of the most impressive ever filmed, both for the way it is done and for the story it tells. Oscar winner for best documentary, crecounts the feat of Alex Honnold, an experienced climber who decides to do something that no one has ever done. Climb a vertical rock formation called El Capitan, located in the famous American park of Yosemite. Honnold does this without any protection, using his body to climb and to protect himself from possible falls.

In the documentary the ascent is shown, recorded with impressive means, but also their preparation and the tension of their peers, who follow the ascension and the recording without knowing if they will be witnessing an achievement or a great tragedy. One of the best documentaries of recent times that you can now watch on Disney Plus.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2004

Chapters: A single episode

Duration per episode: One hour and 40 minutes

Theme: National Geographic / Action

Recommended age: For all ages

See Free Solo at Disney Plus

The Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

The Star Wars story is not a typical story of blockbuster and assured success. At least not in its early days. This documentary shows the first steps of the idea that George Lucas had, his first scripts, the changes he made later, and how those early films that forever revolutionized the film industry were recorded.

From the problems Lucas had in finding his funding to his innovative way of understanding cinema, in this two and a half hour documentary we are going to immerse ourselves in the story of one of the best-known sagas and successful in film history. It has testimonies from the protagonists of those films, never-before-seen scenes from filming and all the ins and outs of the first trilogy that captivated millions of viewers and has hooked several generations.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2004

Chapters: A single episode

Duration per episode: Two hours and 30 minutes

Theme: Star Wars Docuserie

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

See The Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy on Disney +

Planet Earth: Are we history?

The documentary’s title is not encouraging, and the story told here is not intended to be. Is a attention to excesses that humanity is committing against nature and the consequences it may have for the future of the planet. With Leonardo di Caprio as the protagonist, this documentary shows us his interviews as UN Messenger of Peace with characters like Obama or Pope Francis. All to warn of what is happening in the world and to warn of the consequences it may have. Di Caprio tries to make the viewer aware and start taking individual actions to avoid disaster. An inspiring documentary to learn about the future of the Earth if we do not change some habits.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2004

Chapters: A single episode

Duration per episode: Two hours and 30 minutes

Theme: Star Wars Docuserie

Recommended age: For ages 12 and up

See Planet Earth: Are we history? at Disney +

Culture

Disney + premiered in May 2020 its Culture series, one of the best Disney + documentaries with eight episodes in its first season in which Dan Lanigan will enter the company’s archives to ‘rummage’ among them and remove all kinds of jewelry: accessories, costumes, scenery or music from some of the mythical Disney movies such as Mary Poppins or the Pirates of the Caribbean saga. A documentary that is not about how movies are made or what is behind it, but is a tour of iconic objects from some of the most important titles that Dan Lanigan, cinema props collector, will analyze. In addition, we will also find statements by character designers, miniature builders or costume or puppet designers that will make Culture a must-see for all fans of Disney movies.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2020

Chapters: One season, eight episodes

Duration per episode: About 30 minutes per chapter

Theme: Disney and its history

Recommended age: For ages 6+

See Culture at Disney +

Titanic 20 years later

The Titanic is one of the great mysteries of human history and his tragedy continues to hypnotize the public. James Cameron’s film managed to bring the great ship of the turn of the century back to the present day and this documentary, called Titanic 20 years later, makes you go back over the recording of your movie, to tell his experience and gather a group of experts and family members to return to the most famous sinking in history. With these researchers and team members from National Geographic, we will understand a little better the magnitude of the great tragedy that was the disappearance of the Titanic and how the James Cameron movie encouraged the return of some research and many books and material on the ship.

Platform: Disney +

Year: 2017

Chapters: A single episode

Duration per episode: About 47 minutes per chapter

Theme: Titanic

Recommended age: For ages 9 and up

See Titanic 20 years later on Disney +

Great Migrations

This documentary is one of the most impressive and one of the best documentaries on Disney +. Without a doubt, one of the most amazing that has been recorded on animals and tells the journey that they make many species every year or throughout the centuries, to find a more favorable environment in which to live in peace and freedom. In its hour-long episodes we will see the animals in attitudes never recorded before, totally free and without the camera interfering in their actions.

The migratory trips of these species are quite a spectacle and gather thousands of animals that move from their home to a new one. The recording technique, the great production and the behavior of these animals make Great Migrations one of the essential works for lovers of the animal kingdom and a very interesting documentary for many children who will be able to learn the behavior of some species.

Platform: Disney +

Year 2010

Chapters: A single episode

Duration per episode: About 45 minutes per chapter

Theme: Animals and nature

Recommended age: For ages 9 and up

See Great migrations at Disney +