Best Disney + and National Geographic Documentaries

If you are passionate about the documentary genre, Disney + has quality to spare to drive you crazy.

Learn it is something that we find tremendously bored when we are little, but, who more or who less, all we develop as we began to show tastes in certain areasWhether we love cinema, sports, science or, for example, technology. The documentary genre, very present in Disney +, is one of the least popular by the general public, but the main genre if we want learn in a fun and enjoyable way, so much with series as with films. If you want to enjoy our best recommendations on original titles from National Geographic Y Disney +, as we recommend the best movies and series on the platform, do not hesitate to continue with us a few more minutes.

The fascination for feats of the human being, how will the future what awaits us humanity, the stories that have emerged from the Disney factory or the mysteries of the universe are some of the topics that we will deal with series and movie recommendations that we have prepared for you and that are only available in Disney +.

When a list of recommendations is the best study method

Whether you enjoy stories about the cosmos, in the homonymous series, as if you want to know more about the disney origins, in Frank and Ollie – Disney’s Wizards, we have the series and films perfect, available in Disney +, to quench your thirst.

Future WorldFree SoloHowardBuilding a UniverseOur OriginsJaneCosmosFrank and Ollie – Disney Wizards

The World of the Future

Via six very interesting episodes, this documentary series created by National Geographic will lead us to wonder what will become of us in thousands of years, when technology and science are capable of crossing today’s insurmountable barriers. Issues such as the implementation of the artificial intelligence, the prolongation of life of human beings, fusion between mind and machine wave conquest of other planets will be the main topics discussed in this series of Disney +.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Available Episodes: 6 Approximate Duration: 50 minutes

Free Solo

Alex Honnold, one of the most renowned climbers on the international scene, offers us a spectacular documentary, winner of many awards around the world, where we can see how he prepares for one of the biggest challenges that he will face in his life and that is, nothing more and nothing less, climb without rope one of the most spectacular mountains in Yosemite National Park, in the United States, the so-called Captain. This ascent, as dangerous as it is mind-boggling, offers us scenes that will blow your mind, in addition to inspiring you with practically impossible feats for any other human being.

Year: 2018 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 100 minutes

Howard

This documentary, exclusive to Disney +, will bring us closer to the figure of Howard Ashman, the lyricist main behind some of the most successful Disney movies, such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin or Beauty and the Beast, and musical author as The Shop of Horrors. Through the use of unpublished images and videos, With interviews friends, colleagues and family, we will meet part of howard’s life, from his childhood in the city of Baltimore, his stay in New York and his time at the Walt Disney company.

Year: 2020 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 95 minutes

Building a universe

If you’re marvel fan and you’ve eaten all the films who made up his first phase, ending the extraordinary Avengers: Endgame, you must take a look at this small documentary, which will bring you closer to I work behind the curtain, where one of the most spectacular sagas in the history of cinema was created, which has become a cultural icon of our time. Thanks to exclusive interviews Y foot filming recordings, you will know the ins and outs of the saga and you will enter even more in this cinematographic universe.

Year: 2014 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 42 minutes

Our origins

National Geographic, whose documentaries are included within Disney +, offers us a tour of the human history, from the awakening of our civilization until the present time, so that we can know how we have been able to reach modernity, highlighting those moments that constituted decisive stages in our own evolution, such as the arrival of the fire, advances in medicine, the fearsome wars or the creation of a system of communications modern.

Year: 2017 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 8 Approximate duration: 45 minutes

Jane

The story of Jane goodall, taken to the big screen on more than one occasion, is well known throughout the world, standing out as one of the most renowned researchers and biologists of our time. In this documentary produced by National Geographic, we will have the opportunity to get closer to their work, thanks to more than 100 hours of recordings, with unpublished files included, which was none other than the primate research of our planet. With the Philip Glass soundtrack background, wonderful on the other hand, we will know more about the figure of one of the most endearing scientists of the world.

Year: 2017 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 90 minutes

Cosmos

Carl sagan, one of the scientists who have helped people like you and us to know a little more about the secrets of the universe, He already used the word cosmos to offer us one of the best documentary series in history and it is now when Neil deGrasse Tyson has taken the relief and has invited a whole new generation to marvel at what we do not know about the world and the universe that surrounds us. We will have the opportunity to learn more about our galaxy, the stars that surround us or the future of humanity.

Year: 2014 Seasons: 1 Episodes available: 13 Approximate duration: 40 minutes

Frank and Ollie – Disney Wizards

We are used, nowadays, to see animation movies created, in a spectacular way, in powerful computers, at least in some part of your process. However, in disney beginnings, the pencil and the paper they were the essential elements for the most adorable drawings to come to life. The story that this documentary tells us, available on Disney +, tells us about Frank thomas Y Ollie Johnston, geniuses of drawing and responsible of imperishable works such as Bambi, Pinocchio or The Lady and the Tramp. If you want know their secrets, this is your chance.

Year: 1995 Genre: documentary Approximate duration: 89 minutes

Related topics: Disney

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join