Best Designer Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 – What to Buy

Christian Vierig.

Nordstrom’s biggest sale of the season is in full swing, my friends! While the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicked off on July 16 for Nordy Club cardmembers, as of today the public officially has access to shop offers like brand-new arrivals from hundreds of labels. Whether you’re scouring the pages for home finds, summer styles, or you’re prepping for a new fall wardrobe, now’s the time to take advantage before prices go back up on August 9.

With incredible styles hailing from top designer labels like Off-White, Isabel Marant, and Prada, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is packed with tons of deals on designer duds. From your new favorite sunnies to Manolo Blahnik heels and luxe trench coats perfect for stepping back into the office, we curated the best of the best that’s worth your attention.

Ahead, check out our curated picks boasting up to 70 percent off on luxury designers, and be sure to check out the full sale on Nordstrom to keep the shopping high going.

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below

1

these leather flats

Slingback Pointy Toe Flat

Prada nordstrom

$ 850 $ 255 (70% off)

If you’re in need of a ~ non-casual ~ shoe, but don’t feel like rocking heels, go for this fancy flat that’ll elevate any ‘fit.

2

this fancy phone case

iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case on a Chain

SAINT LAURENT

$ 695 $ 278 (60% off)

Make sure your phone is protected ~ in style ~ with this chic Saint Laurent case. It even comes with a shiny gold chain for easy carrying.

3

this absolute steal

Mirror Swiss Leather Flap Bag

Off-White

$ 1,275 $ 637.50 (50% off)

Add some color to your look with this gorge red handbag from Off-White. (Heads up: It’s literally goin ‘for half the price RN, and you might not ever see it this low ever again!)

4

this trendy piece

Check Woven Leather Bucket Hat

Burberry nordstrom

$ 1,090 $ 436 (60% off)

Bucket hats are 100 percent the wave at the moment. And if you wanna hop on the trend, I recommend getting this fire bad boy from Burberry.

5

these luxe sunnies

Cat Eye Sunglasses

PRADA

$ 272 $ 181 (30% off)

You truly can never go wrong with a pair of cat-eye sunnies. They match with any type of ensemble! Snag these ones from Prada that are currently under $ 200.

6

these fun pants

Bamboo Safari Tie Dye Pants

Stella mccartney

$ 850 $ 255 (70% off)

These neutral tie-dye pants are that pair of bottoms you need to spice up your wardrobe. Just trust.

7

this cool trench coat

Double Layer Trench Coat

Junya watanabe

$ 2,710 $ 1,084 (60% off)

A trench is the perfect coat if you’re looking for something lightweight that’ll keep you warm.

8

these jewel-encrusted sandals

Verda Crystal Buckle Slide Sandal

Manolo blahnik

$ 895 $ 358 (60% off)

These bold sandals will easily be a head-turner when you put them on.

9

these cowboy boots

Luliette western boot

Isabel marant

$ 1,270 $ 635 (50% off)

This style of boot is becoming A Thing, my friends. And these specific ones will look great dressed up or down.

10

these leather pants

Magdeline High Waist Pleated Leather Pants

Khaite

$ 2,900 $ 870 (70% off)

Throw on a cropped tee or a plain bodysuit with a pair of leather pants, and your look automatically becomes lavish.

eleven

this huge tote

Oversize Tie Dye Leather Tote

Mansur gavriel

$ 795 $ 556 (30% off)

Here it is: a carry-all that’s big enough to carry it all.

12

these geometric sunnies

Alexander Mcqueen 61mm Geometric Sunglasses

Alexander McQueen

$ 400 $ 265 (35% off)

Sometimes you just need a pair of cool specs to complete the look. And this one is the perfect pick.

13

this pink blazer

Oversize Woven Blazer

Proenza schouler

$ 1,890 $ 567 (70% off)

For all my fellow peeps heading back into the office again, this pink blazer will (hopefully!) Make the whole situation less dreadful (heh).

14

this frilly baby

Molly Goddard Ruffle Peplum Cotton Top

Molly goddard

$ 675 $ 270 (60% off)

A special occasion top that’s just too cute to pass up!

fifteen

this knit cardi

Lilum Floral Embellished Crochet Cardigan

Valentino

$ 3,600 $ 2,160 (40% off)

Just sayin ‘, you’re gonna need this to combat that blasting office air conditioner.

16

this strappy cami

Double Layer Silk Cami

Victoria Beckham

$ 590.00 $ 177 (70% off)

Casual and effortless, this seemingly “layered” cami is just so chic.

17

this luxe face mask

Golden Goose Leopard Seamless Adult Face Mask

Golden goose

$ 65 $ 26 (60% off)

A statement-making face mask to add to your collection.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Advertisement – Continue Reading Below