There are few areas of the game in basketball more important than defense and the ability to steal balls. Teams well-worked at the tactical level do not always have expert « pickpockets », capable of quickly moving their hands and making robberies that allow them to run and score in counterattack. In a NBA increasingly physical, it could be thought that several current players would be among the best in ball steals ever, but consulting the list shows a preeminence of figures from the past since only one active player, Chris Paul, is in the top-10.

The basic profile of an expert in stealing balls is that of a complete base, with good scoring flow and a remarkable vision of the game, which takes advantage of this to anticipate movements on the perimeter and gain initiative. John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Gary Payton or Maurice Cheeks, they strictly comply with that robot portrait, from which other players like Julius Erving or, the most surprising, Hakeem Olajuwon. The fact of seeing one of the best centers among those who stole the most balls, gives an idea of ​​the greatness of this player.

Isiah Thomas He was always considered an excellent defender, but he appears in the 18th position, far from a top worn by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, which highlight the Bulls’ defensive effectiveness. Lebron James occupies a creditable 14th place and is 151 robberies to get into the top ten in this discipline, in an individual challenge that seems complicated can be achieved. It is surprising to see in high positions Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant or Kevin Garnett, while Magic Johnson it’s not even in the top-20. These are the top ten defenders in NBA history for stealing the ball.

John Stockton: 3,265

Jason Kidd: 2,684

Michael Jordan: 2,514

Gary Payton: 2,445

Maurice Cheeks: 2,310

Scottie Pippen: 2,307

Julius Erving: 2,272

Chris Paul: 2,220

Clyde Drexler: 2,207

Hakeem Olawujon: 2,162