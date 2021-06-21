Best deals on Amazon Echo, Kindle, and more

Amazon couldn’t miss its own party of discounts and sales, so it has put together a long list of discounts on many of its products. With the idea that you can have everything at a glance and with greater clarity, we leave you with the most outstanding products so that you can get them as soon as possible.

Echo Dot

Amazon’s most popular smart speaker is on sale at an incredible 46% off. It is true that it is the previous generation (and not the current one with a spherical shape), but it works so well and is so practical that for that price it becomes an almost mandatory purchase. Thinking of bringing Alexa home? This is the best time to do it.

Buy it for 699 pesos in Amazon.com

Amazon Echo Show

This Amazon smart speaker features a 5-inch screen so you can enjoy Alexa responses in a more visual way. You can also know the weather, use it as a photo frame or make video calls with your loved ones in an extremely simple and practical way. It is possibly the most complete and versatile Echo in the catalog.

Buy it for 1,399 pesos in Amazon.com

Amazon Kindle

There is nothing like being able to carry hundreds of books in a small device. The Amazon Kindle is the most popular electronic book reader on the market, and its excellent quality and features make it an unbeatable model, even more so with the incredible library that Amazon available in its store. With this price it is a must buy.

Buy it for 1,349 pesos in Amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Your TV may not be smart or your Smart TV interface may not be to your liking. Relax, with the Fire TV Stick 4K you can enjoy all kinds of content and services in the simplest way possible, and now, at the best price. Thanks to its resolution, you can make the most of your brand new 4K TV.

Buy it for 999 pesos in Amazon.com

Echo + Camera

Another function that you can enjoy with an Echo Show is to be able to review the image from a surveillance camera. That is what Amazon proposes with this offer in pack format, since we will receive a second generation Echo Show 5 and a Ring Spotlight surveillance camera with which we can increase the security of our home.

Buy it for 6,998 pesos in Amazon.com

Eero router

With WiFi connectivity problems at home? With Amazon’s Eero routers you can expand home WiFi coverage in a very simple way thanks to its mesh installation. All devices communicate with each other to deploy a single WiFi network with which you no longer have to worry about connection problems.

Buy it for 3,779 pesos in Amazon.com

