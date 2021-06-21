Best deals of the day on 4k, LED, OLED TVs …

This Prime Day 2021 can be a great time to renew your television Thanks to the discounts we find from this festival of offers for Prime users, either in payment mode or in the 30-day free trial.

However, changing TV are big words. The king of the living room appliance is not a purchase that is made every day, which is why it is so important to be clear about what you need to choose a TV well. We have asked Xataka editors who are experts in image and sound for the most interesting televisions that are on sale this Prime Day 2021.

We have spoken with the editors Juan Carlos López from Xataka, Enrique Pérez from Xataka, Paco Rodríguez from Xataka Home and Antonio Sabán from Genbeta, specialized in audiovisuals and regular in our television reviews and these are their opinions about what the best televisions you can buy on sale this Prime Day 2021.

Philips 55OLED804

Recommended by Enrique Pérez:

“The Philips 55OLED804 for 979 euros is a great offer to buy an OLED for less than a thousand eurosIt also has Dolby Vision, the P5 brand processor and Android TV, a recognized operating system that works well. This Philips model also has Ambilight, which creates lighting adapted to what appears on the screen. If you are looking for a cheap OLED, with Android TV and complete, this Philips 804 is a great option. “

Recommended by Paco Rodríguez:

“The Philips 55OLED804 / 12 at 979 euros, a mid-range in OLED more than interesting for that price and that has an Ambilight system with three zones to enhance the viewing experience in dark rooms or even to use as an ambient lighting system. I would also highlight its simple and minimalist design, the P5 Perfect Picture Engine processor that offers one of the best scaling on the market, its Android TV operating system with access to a multitude of apps and compatibility with Dolby Atmos sound and built-in 50-watt 2.1 speakers. It seems to me a very complete TV to enter the OLED model sector if we do not want to spend a lot and we do not need the latest in connectivity to play next generation consoles, since it does not have HDMI 2.1 ports. Still, for that price it is quite a temptation for movie lovers. “

Recommended by Antonio Sabán:

“If for a thousand euros you prefer to have Ambilight, the Philips 55OLED804 for 979 euros is also another great option, although without HDMI 2.1 and therefore not so usable with the new consoles

Philips 55OLED854 / 12 – Smart TV OLED 4K UHD, 55 Inch, Android TV, Ambilight 3 Sides, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, Google Assistant, Compatible with Alexa, Color Gray

LG OLED65CX6LA

Recommended by Juan Carlos López:

“Although it hit the market in 2020, LG’s OLED65CX6LA is still one of the most attractive off-road televisions. And it has practically everything: HDMI 2.1 connectivity in the four connectors; Dolby Vision support; a global image quality of reference; an operating system, webOS 5.0, fast and intuitive; a careful sound … It is perfect for both movies and series as well as for video games, so the possibility of getting it for 1629 euros is irresistible (its original price was close to 3000 euros). “

Recommended by Paco Rodríguez:

“LG OLED65CX6 for 1629 euros has one of the lowest prices of the year in 65 inches and is one of the most versatile TVs of last year in the OLED sector for those looking to upgrade with a new generation model. I would highlight its HDMI 2.1 ports prepared to play next generation consoles without restrictions, I also like how fast and well its SmartTV webOS 5.0 platform works, the compatibility with Dolby Atmos sound and the 40-watt built-in sound system that ranks above average. “

LG OLED65CX6LA – 164 cm (65 “) 4K UHD OLED Smart TV with Artificial Intelligence, α9 Gen3 Intelligent Processor, Deep Learning, 100% HDR, Dolby Vision / ATMOS, 4xHDMI 2.1, 3xUSB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi

Sony Bravia A8

Recommended by Enrique Pérez:

“The Sony Bravia A8 is one of the best OLEDs we can buy today. This KE55A8 is a model from 2021, it has Android TV and excellent image quality, with movement among the best TVs on the market, a spectacular HDR level and a minimalist design. Sony is usually a guarantee of quality, although their prices are usually somewhat higher than the competition. But on this Prime Day we have a significant discount that places it at 1299 euros, a much more competitive level and for which it is well worth paying a little more. “

Sony BRAVIA KE55A8PBAEP – 55-inch OLED TV (Smart TV, 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range (HDR), Android TV, Voice Remote Control) Black

LG OLED BX

Recommended by Antonio Sabán:

“The LG BX 55” for 979.99 euros seems to me the best offer of a television on this Prime Day, because it has everything you can ask for from a modern TV in that size. Not so long ago that to have a good 55 “OLED you had to spend more than 1,500, and now it is a reality to have an all-rounder and ideal for gaming for a lot less.

LG OLED55BX6LA – Smart TV 4K UHD OLED 139 cm (55 “) with Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Processor α7 Gen3, Deep Learning, 100% HDR, Dolby Vision / ATMOS, 4xHDMI, 3xUSB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi

Samsung 75Q64T

Recommended by Enrique Pérez:

“The Samsung 75Q64T is a 75-inch model for just under 1,000 euros (999 euros). A very competitive offer in price for this large inch size. The TV has Quantum Dot technology, HDR10 + and a Samsung processor to improve brightness and contrast. If you are looking for 75 “, this offer from Samsung is quite complete, it has Tizen and a very profiled design. In this size-price ratio, having a model from the QLED range, even if it is the most basic, is interesting for ensure a good level of HDR, a reliable operating system and the Samsung guarantee on finishes. Also in this price range, Samsung’s proposal seems to me the most competitive compared to other brands, which either go up in price or both the design and the image are not as rounded as Samsung’s “

Samsung QLED 4K 2020 75Q64T – 75 “Smart TV with 4K UHD Resolution, with Integrated Alexa, Artificial Intelligence 4K Wide Viewing Angle, Smart Sound, Premium One Remote

Philips PUS8505 / 12

Recommended by Juan Carlos López:

“We know that many moviegoers are willing to give up some last-batch service, but not to a diagonal that offers deep immersion capacity.

Those who also have a moderate budget, may be interested in taking a look at the Philips Ambilight 70PUS8505 / 12 model, a 70 inch TV that now costs only 859.99 euros and that, in addition to the attractive Ambilight technology of this brand, offers us compatibility with all HDR formats currently used and very convincing image processing. “

Recommended by Antonio Sabán:

For those looking for a medium size and a good price, the Philips Ambilight 58PUS8505 / 12 for 649 euros seems like a very good candidate to buy. It has Ambilight, a VA panel that will achieve better blacks than the typical IPS that still populate those ranges in many cases, Android TV and HDR Dolby Vision.“

Philips Ambilight 58PUS8505 / 12 – 58 Inch Smart TV (4K UHD, P5 Picture Engine, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Voice Control, Android TV), Light Silver Color (2020/2021 Model)

Philips Ambilight 70PUS8505 / 12 – 70 Inch Smart TV (4K UHD, P5 Picture Engine, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Voice Control, Android TV), Light Silver Color (2020/2021 Model)

Hisense 43AE7400F

Recommended by Juan Carlos López:

“The Hisense 43AE7400F is a fantastic choice for users looking for a moderately sized TV that’s as competitively priced as possible and doesn’t miss out on anything really important. And it is that for 369.98 euros we can take home a 43 ”television capable of deal with all currently used HDR formats, including Dolby Vision and HDR10 +. Plus, it has a slimmer design than most models in its price segment. “

Hisense 43AE7400F UHD TV 2020 – Smart TV, 4K Resolution, Dolby Vision, Wide Color Gamut, DTS Virtual-X audio, Ultra Dimming, Vidaa U 4.0, 43 “, with integrated Alexa

More offers?

If after reading our selection of featured Amazon Prime Day offers you have not found what you were looking for, you may be interested in taking a look at the offers of:

As well as our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine profiles.