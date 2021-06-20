Best deals of the day in technology and gadgets

Amazon Prime Day 2021 begins, 48 ​​hours of offers of the day and flash for Prime users, either paid or during the 30-day free trial period, enjoying in both cases with free shipping. In order not to miss the best bargains and bargains, pay attention to this article in which we centralize and update periodically with the best deals on technology, computing and electronics on Amazon Prime Day 2021.

Phones, tablets and accessories

Reduction of more than 200 euros in the Samsung Galaxy Note20 4G, last summer’s high-end of the Korean brand at 499 euros

Samsung Note20 4G – Free Android Smartphone 6.7 “I 256 GB I Mystic Gray I [Versión española]

Historical minimum price for the 256GB iPhone 12, which drops 100 euros over what it usually costs in Amazon, remaining at 899 euros, is almost 200 euros less compared to its RRP. The iPhone 12 highlights its fluidity thanks to the muscle of the A14, the good results of its camera and how good its OLED screen looks

200 euros less compared to its RRP and about 50 euros less than a few hours ago in an entire flagship of this year, the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G, now for 839 euros. Very complete, with 6.7 “AMOLED screen at 120 Hz, Snapdragon 888, quad camera, fast charging at 65W

From 500 to 419 euros in this gaming beast, the Black Shark 4 5G, with a 144 Hz screen, Snapdragon 870 and liquid cooling

It was one of the best-value-for-money phones last year and is now cheaper than ever: OnePlus Nord 5G for 295 euros, 70 euros less than in the official store

Discount of 40 euros on the older brother of the family, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro At 239 euros, a mid-range with AMOLED panel, a 108MP sensor-driven quad camera, Snapdragon 732G and large 5020 mAh battery

Almost half the price of the latest installment for the Samsung doll, the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch3 with LTE connectivity at 199 euros, in other stores it exceeds 300 euros

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch I LTE I Smartwatch Color Black I Steel [Versión española]

And if you don’t mind me being older, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active It is priced at 92 euros, 20 euros less than usual in this watch that stands out for its urban design

Brutal reduction if you want the latest and most advanced Apple watch in its Milanese version because it drops more than 200 euros: Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS + Cellular 44mm for 699 euros, its RRP is 829 euros

The simple Kindle It goes from 89 euros to 69 euros, it is Apple’s most basic simple book, with autonomy of weeks and a 6-inch screen with light

Kindle, now with integrated front light, black

Amazon’s best-priced e-book, the Kindle Paperwhite Low from 129 euros to 94.99 euros, waterproof, with 6-inch screen with illumination, 8GB capacity and 300 dpi

Almost 100 euros less in the Sony WH-1000XM4, at 303 euros in Amazon and El Corte Inglés. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are probably the best noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones on the market

You can also go for the previous generation and save 100 euros, the Sony WH1000XM3 they stay at 205 euros, at the time they also won our comparison for the best wireless noise canceling headset

60 euros less of the pull in the Jabra Elite 85t, TWS noise-canceling wireless headphones with large 12 mm drivers and up to 25 hours of autonomy with the case, now for 179 euros

Low 8 euros the SanDisk Extreme PRO, at 25 euros. A 128 GB SDXC memory card of type UHS-I, Class 10, U3, V30, very resistant, ideal for 4K video

Computer and accessories

More than 200 euros of discount in the Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55, now at 779 euros, brutal at this price thanks to its graphics, an Nvidia RTX2060. With 15.6 “FullHD panel, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD. No OS

From 899 euros to 729 euros the HP Pavilion X360 14-dw1023ns, a versatile and moderately light convertible that comes with a 14 “FullHD panel, modern Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel Iris Xe and Windows 10

150 euros discount on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for 599.99 euros, a “cucumber” for general use with 15.6 “FullHD panel, modern and powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 12GB RAM to use several programs at the same time, 1TB SSD and AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics. SW

Almost 100 euros less in the HP 15s-eq1073ns, a laptop with a 15.6 “FullHD panel, AMD Ryzen 7-4700U processor, 12GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and without OS that stays at 569 euros. Super attractive equipment for those who need power for intensive general use and multitasking at a reasonable price

50 euros less in the HP 15s-eq1050ns, at 499 euros. One of the best in hardware if your maximum budget is 500 euros. With 15.6 “FullHD panel, AMD Ryzen 5-4500U processor, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and integrated AMD Radeon GPU. No OS

Discount of 200 euros in this simple tower: Lenovo Ideacentre 510-15ICB at 449 euros, with a veteran Intel Core i5-8400, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel HD Grahpics and Windows 10. Interesting for basic office automation and navigation and easily upgradeable

Basic office automation and internet at demolition price: HP 15s-fq2040ns It drops 60 euros and stays at 369 euros, with a 15.6 “FullHD panel, modern Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD. Without OS

HP 15s-fq2040ns – 15.6 “FullHD Laptop (Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, No Operating System) Silver – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

Image and sound

Launch rebate on the 32-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1, from the RRP to 289 euros to 229 euros in Amazon and PcComponentes in PcComponentes. 32-inch diagonal panel with HD resolution with Android TV and Chromecast built-in

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 32 Inch (Frameless, HD, Triple Tuner, Android 9.0, Video, Netflix, Google Assistant, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI, 2 USB) [Modelo 2021]

Introductory offer at the 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV P1, which goes from the official 649 euros to 549 euros in Amazon and also in PcComponentes and MediaMarkt. The 43 “has a discount of 50 euros that leaves it at 399 euros on Amazon and 399 euros. With VA panel with Edgde LED peripheral backlighting scheme, compatible with HDR Dolby Vision, HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG content and has the full Android TV 10 as the operating system and Chromecast built-in.

Consoles and video games

Connected home

Only the speaker normally costs 40 euros, but now you get the Echo Dot 3 gen + 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 19.99 euros, a great bestseller and a low cost solution for home automation and Alexa

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

If you prefer the latest version, the one with the shape of a sphere and sounds a bit better, there is also a big discount: Echo Dot 4th gen + 6 months of Music Unlimited it goes from the official 59 euros to 24.99 euros. The version with a clock goes from 69 euros to 34.99 euros

At less than half its RRP the Echo Show 5, now for 39.99 euros, a smart speaker with a 5.5 “screen

If the previous screen is too small for you, the Echo Show 8 it goes from 109 euros to 64.99 euros, a very interesting model not only to see Alexa’s responses but also for videos thanks to its 8 “diagonal screen

Put Alexa in your car at price: Echo Auto from 59 to 34 euros, a compact solution to play music, ask routes and much more

Half price the Echo Flex, not a smart speaker but a compact plug-in device with integrated Alexa that now costs 14 euros

Also almost half price the Blink Indoor, now for 54.99 euros, a wireless HD security camera with an autonomy of two years, two-way audio and motion detection. From 119 euros to 64.99 euros the outdoor version, the Blink Outdoor

From 249 euros to 149 euros the security system Ring Alarm, consisting of the base station, a keyboard, a touch sensor, a motion sensor and a range extender.

Others

