best deal laptops

06/21/2021

On at 01:57 CEST

One of the categories that are always among the most sought after on Prime Day is that of laptops. It is not surprising since buying a laptop is a difficult decision due to the ignorance of the general public, the large number of existing alternatives and the cost involved.

There are many brands to choose from, and the difficulty of choosing the right model is added, taking into account all the technical characteristics that must be analyzed and taken into account, since it is a device that has become essential, either for leisure, work and study.

Therefore, to give you a hand, we have selected the best deals on laptops for Prime Day 2021. Take a look, you will surely find one that fits you.

The best Prime Day deal on laptops

Huawei Matebook for € 550

|

A perfect laptop for those looking for mobility and lightness, since its small size, 14 inches, joins that it is a featherweight, 1.38 kg. But a contained size and light weight do not imply a lack of power, since it has an AMD Ryzen 3500U processor along with an 8GB RAM that allows you to perform all kinds of daily tasks.

On the other hand, its screen is of a great quality, since it has IPS technology and FULL HD resolution. It has an SSD with a capacity of 256 GB. Another very important aspect is its battery, since it has an autonomy of 10 hours.

BUY (€ 549.99)

Laptops: offers that stand out for their value for money

Get an HP laptop at a knockdown price

This HP laptop has a more than attractive price, since for just over € 400 you can have a laptop suitable for most users.

It has an Intel Core i3 1115G4 processor, suitable for basic tasks, which is coupled with 8 GB of RAM. Regarding its storage, it has a 256 GB SSD.

BUY € 499.99 (€ 409.99)

A gaming laptop for just over € 600

We jump into the world of gaming with this Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3. This model has cutting-edge features since it has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor accompanied by 16 GB of RAM.

BUY € 949.00 (€ 629.99)

A Chromebook for € 200

We go to the basic range of usable laptops with this Asus Chromebook. Very tight price for this device that has an Intel Celeron N3350 processor for basic tasks such as browsing or watching movies. Its weight is very contained, since it exceeds 2kg for very little.

BUY € 263.17 (€ 199.99)

■ These offers have been selected by a Sport team independently based on their criteria and experience. Sport earns a commission on sales from the links on this page. All purchase prices included in this article are current as of June 21, 2021.