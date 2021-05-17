Best Curry, go for the Lakers: NBA’s leading scorer

The honorary title of top scorer in the NBA this season goes with a gift. Stephen Curry, in a fun battle with Bradley Beal, has ended up imposing, helping the classification of his team in a year in which Klay Thompson has gone blank again and James Wiseman has not been able to shine because of an injury. The Warriors are in contention for the title, facing the Lakers for a hole in the playoffs, with a Curry at his best..

2,015 points for the point guard of the San Francisco team in 63 games comes out to an average of 31.9. Curry’s average is the best of his career, even increasing what he did in the year in which he won the MVP unanimously.

On the last day, in which all 30 NBA teams played, Beal was left alone in 25 points against the Hornets and, despite his team’s important victory, he was relegated to second place with an average of 31.3 so many.

For Curry this supposes, at 33 years of age, to make more history. Only Michael Jordan and himself have taken this honor at such an age. Among the players with several MVP titles, NBA Rings and this # 1 on the scoring list, Curry has another luxury company: Jordan, Chamberlain and Abdul-Jabbar. Akron’s’ 30 ‘can still touch the sky in the North American league despite the fact that Steve Kerr’s Warriors’ best moment seems in the past.

Now it’s the Los Angeles Lakers. A duel that, in the past, Curry and LeBron have experienced in the Finals on up to four occasions, with three victories for the former and one for the latter. Now the two neighbors will see them in a test format. The Angelenos are the current champions and not reaching the final phase would be an absolute fiasco, something that the best scorer of this year will try to happen. The last game of the regular phase, against some Grizzlies who also played their future, is pure Curry: 46 + 7 + 9, being the man with the best +/- on the court (+14), making a couple of key baskets to close the meeting and making him enjoy at the same time.

The only thing that has separated Curry from the club 50/40/90, where has he been Kyrie Irving (Nets), It has been the percentage in field goals. It has fallen to two points: 48.2%.

The Lakers, who have won two of the three matches against the Warriors this season, they have a problem. Some of the members of the staff already know it first hand. Curry, with a hot hand, is one of the unstoppable players in this NBA. The champions have to row so that their now rival runs dry from scoring so much.