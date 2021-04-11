GTA lover? Then have fun with some of these copies of GTA V for Android.

It is no secret to anyone that GTA 5 is a fairly complete game with everything you need to entertain you for a good amount of time. However, we are talking about a title that never officially made it to the mobile universe. For this same reason, today we will introduce you to the 8 best copies of GTA 5 for Android, The most similar games in the entire Google Play Store!

The best GTA V wallpapers that you can put on your mobile

Although GTA 5 hit the market in 2013, in the middle of 2021 it is still an excellent alternative for those who like this violent open world franchise. So if you wanted to play something similar in the comfort of your mobile, then you came to the right place.

8 copies of GTA 5 for Android that you will love

Payback 2Go To Town 5Gangstar vegasGrand Theft Auto: Chinatown WarsDude Theft WarsMiami Criminal Open World LifeMadOut2 BigCityOnlineReal Miami Gangster Grand City

Payback 2

Payback 2 is a game similar to GTA 5 for Android for its open world maps and missions. Of course, the story that this title presents is completely different from Grand Theft Auto.

In Payback 2 you will experience many shootings and gang violence. You can even play it online and it has several weekly challenges that will earn you some extra points. However, it is necessary to emphasize that the graphics are not up to the level of the legendary GTA 5. But if you wanted an alternative to GTA 5 to enjoy on your Android, then Payback 2 will fulfill everything you need.

Go To Town 5

Go To Town 5 is like a version of GTA San Andreas for Android where you can do a lot of fun things. Fly helicopters, swim in the ocean full of fish, complete missions and explore the vastness of an open world.

Of course, it is necessary to highlight that Go To Town 5 has colorful graphics that will surely surprise your eyes. Also that you need time and practice to be able to drive the cars correctly. Either way, you can be sure that you will have fun.

Gangstar vegas

Gangstar Vegas is one of the games that most resembles GTA 5 in terms of graphics and features. The story revolves around a boxer who must survive the attack of a mob boss. If you were looking for a game with good graphics and immersive story, then you will love this game.

The experience that Gangstar Vegas will give you is very similar to that offered by any Grand Theft Auto title. Complete missions, little by little, so that you progress while you earn money and experience points.

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

It’s impossible to make this list without mentioning Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars. We are talking about an open world Rockstar Games game viewed from top to bottom. Fan of the GTA franchise? Then this will be a must download for you.

As in all versions of GTA, you can escape police eyes when they catch you and you must complete various missions to earn money. Also, there are tons of weapons available so you can defend yourself and do whatever you need to do.

Dude Theft Wars

Dude Theft Wars is a copy of GTA 5 for Android with many game features similar to Minecraft. We are talking about a open world game with pixelated graphics in which you will have to explore a gigantic map.

This title stands out for having an attractive gameplay and for its informal approach that sets itself apart from the other games listed. Do you like Minecraft and GTA? Well, Dude Theft Wars combines the best of two worlds to give you an incredible experience.

Miami Criminal Life In The Open World

Miami Criminal Life has a 4.4 star rating on the Google Play Store, which makes it clear that this is a title that mobile gamers like. As the name implies, this game will give you the opportunity to lead the life of a criminal in the city of Miami.

This interesting open world game is addictive, but obviously its map is not as big as the one in GTA V. Anyway, there are tons of weapons and vehicles that you can use to complete the exciting missions.

MadOut2 BigCityOnline

MadOut2 BigcityOnline is a copy of GTA 5 for Android that stands out for the vastness of its open world. Why? Because we are talking about a title whose map spans 10 square kilometers.

On the other hand, it is also necessary to emphasize that the game has good car physics. In addition, it is a title in which you will be able to drive more than 40 different types of cars that you will love.

Download GTA V guide for Android

Real Miami Gangster Grand City

Real Miami Gangster Grand City is an open world GTA-like game for Android. Become an American mobster and fight against the most powerful bosses in the city of Miami.

Do whatever it takes to rule the city and be part of a gang war in which your life is in danger. Get revenge through shooting in this interesting action game for your mobile.

Related topics: Games, Free Android Games

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to know about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all