Best compact premium comparison: A3 Vs Class A Vs Series 1

It turns out that you are thinking of buying a new compact car, that you have a budget of around 35,000 euros, and that you also want to indulge yourself in driving a premium model. The BMW 1 Series, Mercedes A-Class and Audi A3 will be your main options for sure, and that is why in our comparison today with these three models, we are going to help you discover what is the premium compact you should buy today.

We can say bluntly that The idea behind these three cars is the same, however the way to materialize that concept could not be more different., as each brand and each model offer clearly differentiated recipes. This not only applies to the exterior design, but affects the interior, technology, behavior and even the range of powertrains.

Mercedes A Class

The Mercedes A-Class is a car that has managed to become undisputed benchmark of the premium category, and this has been possible thanks to its total commitment to infotainment, a fairly wide range of thrusters and a design that makes it as recognizable as it is attractive.

It is undoubtedly the oldest model in the comparison, having as its main handicap a quality of construction and materials that is somewhat below that offered by today’s rivals. But in return it is a car capable of convincing the vast majority of the public, because thanks to its recipe and behavior they make it one of the clear options to take into account, also finding a starting price of Class A from 29,824 euros.

BMW 1 Series

The BMW 1 Series offers a very specific vision of the compact car in its category, having been transformed into this latest generation by changing propulsion for front-wheel drive. However, this has not prevented us from continuing to be before the benchmark in behavior, since BMW continues to offer a set-up and driving dynamics that are superior to its other two rivals. In addition, it does this without making the Series 1 an uncomfortable or difficult car to carry, which makes it a very versatile car, although it is not the most comfortable in this comparison.

At the level of interior design, it is possibly where the BMW compact loses the most points, because for those looking for a technological deployment like the one made by Mercedes, they discover a classic cabin where infotainment is approached in a much more sober way. The quality is superior, but aesthetically the interior of the Series 1 hardly attracts attention. In the range of propellants we also find an offer that, although complies in terms of availability of diesel and gasoline mechanics, is far from the variety and electrification that Class A and A3 offer. Stalls to buy it, the BMW 1 Series is priced from 30,400 euros.

Audi A3

The most recent car in this comparison is undoubtedly the Audi A3, a car that has been the last to be renewed, and therefore has done its homework not to be left behind in the category. Its exterior design, despite offering a modern and now more aggressive image, is conservative, because it almost seems that we are facing a restyling of the previous model.

However, when discovering its interior we discover that the recipe for this compact has improved, finding a clear commitment to technology through infotainment, and a high level of quality in construction and materials. Audi approaches technology in a less conspicuous way than Mercedes, but it is still much more colorful than that offered by BMW. Its offer of engines is clearly the best of this comparison, with diesel, gasoline, CNG, micro-hybrids and plug-in hybrid engines. The Audi A3 is priced from 28,430 euros.

And you, do you already know which is your favorite premium compact?