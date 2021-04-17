Best cheap headphones with active noise cancellation

Cheap, good-canceling over-ear headphones? Yes, they exist – Photo: Amazon.ca

Looking for some over-ear headphones that do not involve a too large outlay and that isolate well from all the noises that surround you? You are in the right place.

Today we wanted to make a compilation of models that are very worthwhile available in Amazon Mexico and that do not have prohibitive prices. So you can give yourself the luxury of choosing the ones you like the most and releasing them shortly without putting a hole in your wallet.

Do you like the plan? Well, make yourself comfortable and keep clicking without fear.

Taotronics BH090 – Photo: Amazon.ca

These wireless headphones with 40mm dynamic drivers can boast of cso 5,000 reviews on Amazon by users and an average level of satisfaction of 4.5 out of 5. It is said soon.

The secret to being so successful? Have a good hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, powerful bass, a battery life of up to 35 hours, and a sleek and well-finished design, with an adjustable headband and 90 ° rotating axis, and memory foam ear cushions . They lack nothing.

Srhythm NC25 – Photo: Amazon.com

Other headphones that are a hit are the NC25 from Srhythm. If you don’t believe it, just take a look at the comments. These active noise-canceling wireless headphones promise to suppress up to 90% of low-frequency noise, for example, so you hardly know where you are. They enjoy Bluetooth 5.0, hands-free calling function and support voice assistants.

They also wear a pretty cool and eye-catching design, with (button) controls on the handset, “professional quality” ear pads and 115 ° rotatable ear cups. You have them available in classic black, teal and orange-red (the latter is the cheapest of all) and with a discount coupon now of $ 250 additional pesos. Runs!

Read more

Plantronics BackBeat GO 810 – Photo: Amazon.ca

These headphones are elegance made headphones and also have behind a renowned brand in the sector such as Plantronics. The BackBeat GO 810 has 40mm drivers that offer “rich, detailed sound”, dual-mode active noise cancellation, and comes with an app developed for the occasion in which you will even be able to customize its equalization (you will also find pre-established settings).

The headphones boast a long battery life with up to 22 hours of wireless listening with ANC and up to 28 hours of wireless listening without ANC, as well as being slim and very comfortable thanks to their memory foam.

JBL 600BTNC – Photo: Amazon.ca

They are very light, isolate from noise and are of discount (43%). What else to ask for? With JBL Pure Bass sound, typical of the house, these headphones offer hands-free function for calls, have 32mm drivers and have a range of 12 hours with Bluetooth and cancellation activated. They are also fully charged in 2 hours.

You will be able to find them in blue (in the image), white, pink and black, the latter being the cheapest. Even so, both the blue and pink versions also enjoy a discount so even though we show you the cheapest ones here, don’t forget to keep an eye on them. They are worth it.

Yahoo is committed to finding the best products at the best prices for you. We can receive a part of the purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

You may also like:

VIDEO | This is the best and worst of shopping without leaving home