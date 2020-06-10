Bullying in the area is increasingly important and in a competition like NBAHaving a guarantee capper has always been a strong argument for the title. A few weeks ago we reviewed who were the best cappers of the current season, but it is worth taking a trip into the past to contextualize those records in reference to the best in history in this discipline. The best cappers in NBA history share several things; one of them is their plasticity and height, another that they were great stars of the league and, some of the best, also their African origin.

We analyze who are the players who put the most blocks in the NBA so far this season and are important in intimidation.

It is the case of Hakeem Olawujon and Dikembe Mutombo, the two men who elevated the art of corking to superior status, making this fight more than just a defensive move. The morale provided by the fact of intimidating an opponent who wants to score and the message of power that is launched, are difficult to match and generate a rush throughout the team. It is striking to see that there are not many players of the 21st century among the best in history, with Shaquille O´Neal and Tim Duncan as maximum exponents of contemporary basketball.

It is curious that some of the maximum exponents of the cappers of the last five years, such as Ben Wallace or Alonzo Mourning, do not appear in the top ten. As for the active players, Dwight Howard it is the best classified, in position 17 with 2051 plugs. You cannot ignore the feat of seeing Pau Gasol in position 21, with a whopping 1941 and leaving behind that sad little sanbenito of bad defender and soft player that his detractors have tried to expand throughout his career. So, these are the ten best cappers in NBA history:

Hakeem Olawujon: 3,830 plugs with an average of 3.09 per game

Dikembe Mutombo: 3,289 plugs with an average of 2.75 per game

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 3,189 plugs with an average of 2.57 per game

Mark Eaton: 3064 plugs with an average of 3.5 per game

Tim Duncan: 3020 plugs with an average of 2.17 per game

David robinson: 2954 plugs with an average of 2.99 per game

Patrick Ewing: 2894 plugs with an average of 2.45 per game

Shaquille O´Neal: 2732 plugs with an average of 2.26 per game

Tree Rollins: 2542 plugs with an average of 2.2 per game

Robert Parish: 2361 plugs with an average of 1.47 per game