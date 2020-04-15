The US company said it will keep health insurance free of charge for at least the next three months.

New York- The American company Best Buy, specialized in the sale of electronic products, announced this Wednesday that following the economic crisis unleashed by the COVID-19 will fire about 51,000 employees starting next Sunday, although health insurance will keep them free for at least the next three months.

Through a statement, the company’s first executive and president, Corie Barrie, took stock of the company’s situation during the pandemic and explained that they have continued to pay all their employees despite the fact that their stores have been closed since March 22, when they started picking up outside stores for orders made online.

However, from Sunday Best Buy It will suspend home deliveries as well as the installation and repair of appliances.

Most employees Part-time employees will be dismissed, while 82% of full-time employees will continue to receive their salary.

The company explained that despite the physical closure, they have continued to have a significant number of sales that have allowed them to retain around 70% of sales compared to last year, thanks to online sales, which have soared more than 250% .

Barry also announced that he would cut his salary in half and that executives under his command will be cut 20% from base salary at least until early September.

The board of directors will also be paid half of its fees during the same period.

“The situation remains very volatile and there is still great uncertainty, particularly with regard to the duration of store closings and the return of consumer confidence over time. We are taking the necessary steps to resume the provision of home services to our customers in the near future, bearing in mind that our primary priority in the safety of our employees and clients “, concluded the president of Best Buy.