Best Buy Seeks to Compete with Amazon and Launches $ 200 Membership Promising Year-Round Technical Support



Best Buy is testing the new membership in the states of Iowa, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma.

Best Buy is testing a new subscription service that will allow customers to get exclusive offers, better prices and promises technical assistance throughout the year.

Membership will cost $ 200 per year or $ 180 if you have a Best Buy credit card. The subscription service is very similar to Amazon Prime as Best Buy is looking to expand its services in addition to selling technology products.

The membership, called the Best Buy Beta, grants members access to a number of benefits, including the free shipping, unlimited technical support from Geek squad, member-only pricing and an extended 60-day return window.

Iowa, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma are the three states where it is testing the new membership and hopes to expand its service in some stores in Minnesota, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The company has confirmed that subscribers will have access to a team that will provide advice 24 hours a day With which they can contact by phone, email, chat or through the mobile application.

The technology store already has a membership called Total Tech Support that has similar services and is also priced at $ 200 that in the future could be merged through the new service.

Best Buy isn’t the first retailer to launch a service to combat Amazon Prime. In September Walmart launched its own subscription service for $ 98 a year offering free delivery on orders over $ 35 in addition to discounts on fuel at certain gas stations.

