It is one of the largest superpowers on the South American continent and its sportsmanship is indomitable. Brazil breathes football from every pore, but basketball has found a preponderant place in the heart of all Brazilians, becoming a very powerful tool of national identity for its great successes in world and Olympic championships, in addition to the export of great talents, which are among the best basketball players in their history.

Up to 16 players of this nationality have passed through the NBA, being Rolando Ferreira the pioneer, in 1989, although with very little prominence. The subsequent generation, brought up with the successes of Óscar Schmidt, the team’s top historical scorer and protagonist in large European clubs, was the one who made the great qualitative leap to a country that excitedly attends the notable presence of its team at major events . World champions in 1959 and 1963, led by the legendary Ubiratan PereiraHis rivalry with Argentina in the FIBA ​​Americas has been glorious in recent times.

Prolics in centers of great strength and inner play, such as Nené Hilario, Thiago Splitter or Anderson Varejao, They found in a foreign player the great pioneer of the 21st century and the man who brought the colors of Brazil to the NBA with great relevance. NBA champion in 2015 and a man very committed to his team, this forward made a dream and a reality and opened the way to glory for a later generation, with a great presence in the ACB League, as Marcelinho Huertas or Raulzinho Neto.

But it doesn’t take a great NBA career to be important in Brazilian basketball. Let them tell it to Alex Garcia, an enormously talented player from the perimeter and with a high sense of identity. The future does not seem very rosy. A spectacular generation is leaving and as a relay only names like those of Lucas Nogueira or Bruno Caboclo, away from a batch of players that can give a solid generational replacement to the heroes of the last decades. These are the 10 best Brazilian basketball players in history.

Oscar Schmidt

Leandro Barbosa

Nené Hilario

Ubiratan Pereira

Anderson Varejao

Thiago Splitter

Alex Garcia

Marcelinho Huertas

Rafael Araújo

Rolando Ferreira