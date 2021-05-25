Best Bedroom Accessories for a Good Night’s Sleep

Ghetea Florin / EyeEmGetty Images

You already know: not getting enough rest will take a toll on you mentally and physically. I mean, srsly just try emotionally recovering from falling asleep mid-Zoom during a class or a meeting with your boss. It’s impossible !! With all the curveballs thrown at us in the last year, restless nights have become the norm for most of us. Which is why we’ve done a lot of research to find the * best * products out there to help elevate your sleep game. Keep scrolling and I promise, you’ll wake up refreshed and ready to take on the day — or at least start sticking with just a recommended amount of cold brew instead of, say, a Big Gulp. From sheets to diffusers, here are our favorite bedroom essentials that you need ASAP!

1 Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Fact: Cozy Earth will instantly transport you to a five-star luxury hotel. They’re made with bamboo and won’t overheat so don’t worry about waking up sweaty. Do worry, however, about how you’re gonna get out of bed bc you really, really won’t want to.

2 Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Even before you turn it on, the Vitruvi Diffuser looks like a work of art with its matte ceramic exterior. Highly recommend the lavender oil scent before bed.

3 Ever Upward UNWIND Candle

This small business born out of quarantine makes their candles in small batches in Charlotte, North Carolina. With each product geared towards a different mood, they curate a playlist (that you scan upon receiving the package) to give you a full sensory experience.

4 Casper The Glow Light

While lamps usually keep you up, this Casper Light is specifically designed to help wind you down. But why not just turn off your lights? This takes it a level further, with a natural process for a deeper sleep.

5 LumiBloom Decompress Set

According to LumiBloom, you can never have too many self care products. Depending on the mood you’re feeling, this Decompress Set has everything you need for a soothing night. Forget about your problems with a CBD tea or a blue crystal body scrub.

6 Brooklinen Down Pillow

Don’t underestimate the power of a pillow. Brooklinen’s firm Pillow, made with a mix of feathers and clusters, is a side sleeper’s best friend. Aka me, it’s my best friend.

7thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray

The secret to sweet dreams is spritzing your bed with thisworks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray. With it’s blend of lavender, chamomile, and vetiver, I can attest that yeah, this works.

8 Jambys Shorts

jambys.com

Redefine your quarantine-inspired loungewear collection with these Jamby’s shorts for guys and gals. Made out of Modal and Spandex, it’ll be the stretchiest and softest piece of loungewear in your wardrobe.

9 Helix Sleep Plush Mattress Topper

helixsleep.com

Avoid tossing and turning with Helix Sleep’s mattress topper. With bamboo fabric to enhance breathability, you’ll be floating on a cloud without breaking the bank.

10 Away Travel The Sleep Mask

Away Travel’s new eye mask looks futuristic and we love it. The soft interior molds to your face so you don’t have to worry about any light coming in. There’s even a secret pocket for ear plugs!

11 Harlem Candle Co. Renaissance Luxury Candle

The “Speakeasy” from Harlem Candle Co. celebrates the Harlem Renaissance with its range of scents including cardamom and pimento berry. This candle is divided into three layers; as the candle burns, the aroma changes. A nod to history and three scents in one? Yes, please!

12 Lord Jones Wild Berry Hemp-Derived CBD Gumdrops

Lord Jones is the Queen of CBD with their handmade small batches of Wild Berry Gumdrops. They’ll give you a subtle and natural sense of calmness, leaving your mind at ease. Plus, they taste good.

13 Headspace Sleep App

Wellness app Headspace not only offers a huge selection of guided meditation rituals, but also an entire section devoted to sleep. The “Listen to Light City” sound might just be your new nightly ritual.

14 Amazon Basics Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtains

amazon.com

Blackout curtains are a game changer in the best way possible. And with so many color options, you really can’t go wrong.

15 Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Sound Machine

I get it, it’s hard falling asleep with noisy upstairs neighbors or roommates, but it’s time to ditch the fan you’re using to create white noise. Behold: the Lectrofan, equipped with a selection of fan and ambient noise variations.

16 Lively All. You. Sleep mask

Lively’s All. You. Sleep Mask will keep your skin hydrated to avoid fine lines while you’re off dreaming. If you use it regularly, this Vitamin C rich cream will even out your skin tone and keep your skin’s elasticity. Hello, Sleeping Beauty!

17 UGG Sleep Dress

In case you’re wondering, UGG’s pajamas are just as comfortable as their fluffy slippers. Woven in a lightweight knit, this sleep dress looks and feels so good.

18 Linoto Linen Duvet Cover

Duvet covers are easy to wash and just hit different than a comforter. Linoto’s covers are made here in America with sourced materials from Italy and Belgium. Good luck choosing a color – there’s so many solid options to brighten up your bedroom.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io