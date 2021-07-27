Best bases available in NBA Free Agency 2021

There are few things in the world of basketball better valued than an orderly point guard, with a scoring ability and who can unbalance games. The progress in the physicality of the game has only reinforced the relevance of having a playmaker, although this position has undergone constant adaptation to the needs of current basketball and it is common to find very diverse styles. There will be something for everyone in the NBA Free Agency 2021As there will be the curious fact that there will be a tremendous multitude of players performing in this position, available to go on the market in search of a remarkable contract and find a new place in the league, as ESPN reports.

One of the most prominent is Chris Paul, a player who, at 36, is expected to bet on continuing in the Phoenix Suns, but whose magnificent performance could lead to him receiving succulent offers from teams with ambitious projects and friends of his throughout their careers. In a similar case we find Kyle lowry, faced with the dilemma of betting on romantic continuity in Toronto or the yearning search for a ring playing a more secondary role, something that Mike Conley also faces, whose continuity in Utah Jazz seems increasingly complicated and it seems clear that he will seek I fit into a team with serious aspirations for glory.

Lillard is the most desired of all and Simmons the one who has been devalued the most

In another vital moment and with a different style, players like Ben simmons or Damian Lillard, around which there are all kinds of rumors. If anyone knows of seeing their name in the media trigger continuously, that is Lonzo ball, which has not finished fitting into Pelicans and could look for other options. Dennis Schroder, Spencer Dinwiddie and Cameron Payne They are also in a position to explore the market in search of a great contract and a sports ecosystem that is better adapted to their virtues. Reggie Jackson, Devonte Graham, Terry Rozier or TJ McConnell, as well as Collin sexton, will be other of the protagonists of a very busy summer in the Free Agency 2021.