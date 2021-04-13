Best Bagless Vacuums to Clean All Kinds of Surfaces Effortlessly

What to do if a vacuum cleaner does not suck?

If you see that your bagless vacuum cleaner is not vacuuming, don’t worry, because it most likely has the clogged filter. So it is advisable to clean it at least once every two months. Of course, the best thing you can do to avoid reaching this situation is empty the filter every time you finish vacuuming.

In this way, you will ensure that the appliance is always in the best condition to help you clean the home. If your vacuuming rate is too high, you may need to clean the filter more often.

Which vacuum cleaner is better, bagged or bagless?

It is true that the differences between both models are the result of technological advances, but it should be noted that the bagged vacuum cleaner loses efficiency as the bag fills up of waste. Therefore, you will be obliged to change bags every three or four weeks.

So, if you vacuum the house very often, we recommend a bagless vacuum cleaner, because you will not have to worry so much about its maintenance. It is important to keep the filter clean, so that dust does not accumulate, but it will be infinitely more comfortable and simple than changing the bag.

