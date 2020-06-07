Although many of the series for babies at Disney + that we collect here you may already know, it is a good option to bet on the online version on the streaming platform compared to conventional channels: you can choose what they see and when, you will not have to worry about Ads and you can even download the different episodes on your mobile phone or tablet to watch them offline when you are away from home and if you don’t want to resort to the classic YouTube videos.

Vampirina

Vampirina cannot be missing among the great Disney classics for babies. As its name suggests, Vampirina is a science fiction, children’s animation series in which Vampi will face her new life and a new school. From Transylvania, Vampi moves to Pennsylvania where she will have to adjust to new friends and a new environment. Her parents manage the Terror Pension with all kinds of monstrous guests but also Vampi will have to adapt to living with humans, to making friends, to overcome day to day in school, although it is not easy not to attract attention. Vampirina is one of the best series for babies and another of the great successes in preschool age in the last ten years. Surely you have ever seen the doll somewhere and now you can bet on it in Disney Plus.

Jake and the Neverland Pirates

With airs to the classic Peter Pan, Jake and the pirates of the Neverland, it deals with another of the most popular topics among the little ones: the Pirates. Jake will not only go through different adventures to face Captain Hook together with Izzy, Cubby and his parrot Skully, but they will also have to solve the problems and missions of the Pirate Island. In addition, the famous Disney pirate will target children, making his series one of the best for babies or toddlers. He will go to television to involve them, to ask about their treasures and to involve them in the narration of all the adventures.

If you are looking for action, Jake the Pirate is one of the best series and has over a hundred episodes of about 25 minutes available at Disney +. It is entertaining and one of its main advantages is that it is not only one of the best series for babies, but you will not get bored watching it with them.

Minnie’s tales

Minnie Mouse is the protagonist of one of the best Disney + baby series if you are looking for something short, with only five minutes in each of its forty episodes. In this series, Minnie decides to open a bow and bow shop together with her friend Daisy and in the different episodes they will have to solve the different problems that the boutique entails or complete what is needed: orders, designs of ties or friends who Come visit with some inspiring idea. In the series there will also be plenty of Millie and Melody, the nieces of Mickey Mouse who will do all kinds of mischief in this series.

Callie in the west

If you like the western And you want to convey the taste to the smallest of the house, Callie in the West is one of the best series for babies in Disney + in which Sherrif Callie, an adorable cat, rides on her horse Sparks in a series of adventures and action designed for preschool children or babies. Callie in the west has 23 episodes of 25 minutes Although there are two chapters for each one, as is usual in children’s series.

In the different stories we will see how the sheriff has to face to solve all the problems of Pueblo Amigo, taking care of everyone with her magic bond and fixing sibling fights, illnesses or enforcing the laws. As usual in this type of series, there is no shortage of music, catchy songs and colors that make all the characters attractive and attract the attention of the little ones.

The Lion Guard

The great classics do not go out of style and in La Guardia del León we recover the essence of one of the best Disney movies of all time. Simba and Nala’s son is Kion, prince of the lands that his father dominates and who will have to train to soon become king. But in his training there is also room for mischief, for games and for friends. Bunga. Besthe and Fuli will remind us of Timón and Pumbaa and they will form a fun team that will delight the youngest but also the most nostalgic of the older ones who will be able to find one of their childhood stories.

Although the lion’s guard is listed on Disney + as for over six years, we recommend it as a good option for the smallest of the house, from the Disney Junior collection and with “adapted” animals in terms of I design a younger audience: hyenas are more adorable than scary and the characters are colorful, eye-catching, mischievous and a lot of fun in each and every one of the 58 available episodes. An ideal series for two or three year olds.

PJMasks

If there are children under the age of five or six at home, surely you know the PJMasks, child superheroes that have become the favorite characters of millions of children around the world and that you can see at Disney. Geg, Amaya and Connor are Gekko, Buhíta and Gatuno. They are children by day and superheroes by night who will have to face all the problems that appear to save the city.

A series of superheroes adapted for young children, with pajamas for horse riding and the power of their animal charms. PJMasks has become one of the great successes of recent times for preschool children and one of the best series for babies from just over a year old who will be hooked on the adventures of its protagonists. Easy to follow, attractive, simple and colorful and with more than 50 26-minute episodes that, in reality, are made up of two chapters each. If you like superheroes and you are bored by classics like Peppa Pig or Pocoyo, the PjMasks are one of the best options to see together as a family.

Short children’s songs

The songs are a ‘must’ when there are young children at home and if it is with well-known and striking characters, the better. Disney Junior has its own collection of twenty children’s shorts in which all the characters of the streaming platform will appear: Bingo and Rolly will be there, we will see Mickey Mouse or Doctor Toys starring in songs well known by all. Children’s songs of all time here are recreated in a happy, colorful and fun way with the characters of the channel. In five little monkeys we will see Kyo as the protagonist and in Duermete iño to the Doctor Toys, for example. All characters will make songs easy to understand at any age and in just three minutes, making it one of the best baby series on Disney + and most recommended.

Dr. toys

The Doctor Toys is not exclusive to Disney + and we can also see her on other platforms such as Movistar + or Netflix. Doc is the protagonist girl of one of the best baby series on Disney + and one of the most popular in recent years. The girl, fond of medicine, will have to diagnose her dolls and find a cure for all her ills. All diseases will be listed in the Great Book of Pupae, where you can also find out the symptoms of each disease, the treatment, etc.

It is not only an entertaining series with a theme that never fails (any child has ever played to heal animals, dolls, family …) but also aims to be didactic and the little ones will be able to go knowing his body or learning basic things like brushing teeth, etc. There are almost 100 episodes of Doctor Toys available for about 26 minutes each and it is a highly recommended option at any age.

Bingo and Rolly

Bingo and Rolly are two mischievous pugs who live all kinds of adventures when their owner leaves them alone. Along with the cat Hissy, who tries to put sanity and keep calm, the two protagonists of the series are two of the best characters for young children on the streaming platform. In the same style as the Pet movie and a similar story, Bingo and Rolly is one of the best baby series on Disney + not just for an easy to follow story and for short and funny episodes but because if there is something that does not fail among the smallest of each house it is the love for animals and what catches their attention. Also, the tone is adorable and full of optimism.

To play with the puppies

For Bingo and Rolly fans, Playing with Puppies is a perfect series to go. A good option if you want to download something to always carry on your mobile phone or if you are looking for a short episode and do not have time to watch 25 minutes of the previous ones. In this case, the little pugs will live all kinds of adventures in the garden with a duration of only four minutes per chapter and with very simple plots and adapted for all audiences but especially babies or children under five or six years old.

Marvel superheroes

Although Disney + lists this short collection as recommended for ages 6 and up, it’s perfect for preschoolers or babies. They are episodes of only five minutes in which the classic Marvel superheroes arrive with an adorable and colorful appearance, toadapted to the smallest. All the adventures of the ten short episodes will seek have a moral and Spiderman and the others will explain the different lessons that they have been learning as superheroes.

Muppet Babies

In the most adorable way possible and with characters that have been with us for years, Muppet Babies is one of the best series for babies. Possibly the best. In it, Gustavo, Peggie, Animal, Summer or Gozzie will have to live together in their games room starring in all kinds of friendship stories, fun moments but very easy to follow, cwith very basic dialogues totally suitable for children of one or two years. There are twenty episodes in total of about 25 minutes although in each chapter, as usual in other series on this list, we will find two different adventures. For all audiences, with continuous songs, with simple drawings, with very basic stories …

Muppet Babies Teach and tell

The characters of the Muppet Babies also arrive to star in the Enseña shorts and it has a catalog of ten different shorts of about four minutes in which Gustavo and the others will try to teach us something new. Costumes, acrobatics, music and all kinds of adventures in a comfortable and short format. In only four minutes, the Muppet Babies shorts are perfect to download and watch offline on the mobile phone and with the previous protagonists, with colors, with basic dialogues not only in form but also in content so they will not be difficult for babies to follow or for younger children.

Princess sofia

Sofia is the daughter of a shoemaker who has given some shoes to the king. After the gift, the king falls in love with his mother and they get married, causing Sofia to automatically become a princess without intending to. Now, Sofia will have to learn to behave as such, to adapt to her life in the palace and to customs that little or nothing resemble those that the little girl had. One of the best series for babies in Disney + that will not only be attractive to the little ones but will also talk about the importance of family, of maintaining values, of humility or learning of the little princess protagonist to behave differently and adapt, not make mistakes and try to fit in now.

