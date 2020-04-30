It is the most populated continent in the world, the one in which the NBA It has penetrated more strongly at the media level and where evident initiatives are being carried out to promote it, but Asian basketball still does not take off. China, Iran and to a lesser extent Japan, they are erected in the three countries that dominate the most if we exclude the powerful Israel, which geographically and at the level of FIBA ​​competitions is part of Europe. Philippines It is the country where this sport has acquired greater historical relevance. Its more than 106 million inhabitants breathe basketball on all four sides and are an inexhaustible source of players, although their strength has always been based on the collective. We review who have been the pioneers who have best represented basketball on this continent and can be considered the best players in the history of Asian basketball.

Above all there is no doubt that he is Yao Ming. The 2.29m giant gained his relevance in the NBA with a long career, with 11 seasons in the elite and curdling very good numbers in Houston Rockets. His potential as a basketball booster in a market as broad as China was exploited by the league at a sporting and commercial level, but as much as the CBA has raised its bar in attracting American talent, the Chinese still do not tactically understand game development or create a powerful school. Yi Jianlian he acquired a certain level and spent four years in the NBA before returning to his country.

The majority of Asian players who stand out in their countries are recruited by the NBA and almost all are tall men. The Iranian Hamed Haddadi He is a clear representative of the talent under the board, a player from another era who continues to thrill in his country and who spent meritorious years in the best league in the world with the Grizzlies shirt before going to China and returning to be a prophet in his Earth. Another good Chinese player was Wang Zhizhi, first drafteado of the league of this nationality and that spent five years in the NBA. Also powerful was the pioneer Mengkee Bateer, who won a ring with the Spurs even though he didn’t have a leading role. Also got it Sun Yue with the Lakers in 2009, a talented forward who experienced almost his entire CBA career and made history with his national team.

Zhou Qi He was also a protagonist in his country and although he tried to jump into the NBA and did not bear fruit, his career was prolific in the CBA, making rivals tremble under the board. All these players follow the pattern of gigantones in which the American league is set with the aim of being able to mold them, as was the case with Ha Seung-Jin. The only one that moves away from this profile is the 1.75m base Yuta Tabuse, recognized worldwide as the best Japanese player in history so far. He played a year in the Suns and then developed a prolific career in his country, where little by little new talents emerge, without forgetting the intermittent Jeremy Lin, who was aiming for much more than he has been but is a remarkable player.

And it is that looking to the future, there are high hopes for both Rui Hachimura, already present in the NBA and demonstrating his great level, and the young Filipino Kai Sotto, who at 17 years old already measures more than 2.17m and shows amazing movements in and out of the painting. Real Madrid and FC Barcelona were interested in him, but he decided to go play High School in the United States, specifically in Atlanta (Georgia). Much is expected of this player who will be polished in the United States with the aim that he will soon make the leap to the NBA.

