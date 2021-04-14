Best apps and websites to learn typing and type faster

The typing It is an art that very few know how to master, but it is very necessary, especially in the new generations, since apart from writing faster and with agility from your mobile or computer, you can exercise your fingers and save time.

Fortunately, there are many apps and websites to learn typing and type faster, so you could create a new habit and improve the labor productivity and even health.

So regardless of whether you are a user, student or office worker, these are platforms that you must know to keep you updated and not be left behind in front of others that if they dominate in their totality the basic computer techniques.

These are the 7 best applications to learn typing for free

These are the best apps and websites available to learn to type faster, especially to improve your work performance, write texts on mobiles and tablets and carry out activities more efficiently, quickly and without errors. Let’s get started!

Typing.com

Typing.com is one of the web pages to learn typing most popular of the moment. Its multiple functions allow users to obtain endless knowledge under one extensive study plan so that you can know the details and through exercises the basic principles of this practice.

They are already more than 700,000 teachers and millions of students who use this platform on a daily basis, especially to learn through online classes to type faster on computers. Among its most outstanding activities we have: basic concepts of computer science and technology literacy, Comprehensive typing, customizable lessons, engaging quizzes and games.

Typing With 10 Fingers

It is a mobile application for Android to learn to type for free and that also uses modern technology and the symmetric method for a better teaching of the touch typing. It is made up of 32 levels where you will progress little by little with the help of a academic tutor under a dynamic, interactive and harmonious interface.

Its learning mode is quite efficient and it helps you to memorize letters and symbols, and at the end of all levels you will receive a diploma that you can wear with pride.

Artypist

When we talk about Artypist, we refer to a web page that has a lot to offer, mainly for those users who want improve your skills and be faster at the keyboard. Thanks to this platform, you will have at your disposal a typing course totally free.

So if you wish learn, improve and master the art of typing, this may be the perfect place for you. In addition, your course begins with the most important thing, the finger positioning accompanied by interesting graphics so you can learn to place your hands and fingers on the keyboard correctly and much more. As if that were not enough, at the beginning of starting the web you can perform a speed test.

Learn typing

Learn typing is an application available for Android to learn typing for free. It is made up of basic exercises classified by level and experience. In addition, they include important shortcuts so you can memorize and finish activities with your fingers much faster and without looking at the keyboard.

So if you are a professional and want improve your skills, this app is a good alternative for develop writing techniques necessary or optimize them for the future.

Ratatype

You want learn to type faster? Then Ratatype it is an excellent option for you. It is a web portal, whose function and objective is to learn to improve your keyboard skills hand in hand with professional academic tutors.

This platform is ideal for educators and students, it has a course of design touch typing for different types of keyboards (QWERTY, DVORAK, AZERTY) in English, Spanish, French, Russian, Ukrainian and to top it off, it helps you correct spelling errors when typing.

Typing teacher

If you are one of those who loves to learn by playing, then Typing teacher it is the ideal option for you. With this app for Android you can participate in funny Games and addictive that in turn will progressively improve your velocity in front of the keyboard.

To advance in each game you can go unlocking levels according to your achievements within the system, it also includes spells, Leaderboards and much more. Without a doubt, this is a quite entertaining pocket tool where you can learn to type and type faster from anywhere using your mobile device.

Speed ​​Typing Online

It is a platform that you can easily access, especially to do the writing speed test. With Speed ​​Typing Online, you can undergo a free typing test, which will show you in 1 minute speed and precision results, focusing on correct, incorrect, complete words, and even error rates or other details.

Your system includes typing basics, basic and advanced lessons with professional tutors in the area, interactive alphabet games and rapid fire typer. As if that were not enough, it also has personalized classes to improve your precision and speed in record time.

Learn Write fast

Many are the apps designed for learn typing, However, Learn Write fast is one of the easiest apps you can have on your Android device to type quickly without looking at the screen.

Thanks to this app, you can practice with short and long sentences freely. It is very useful and can help you on any occasion. Calmly review the lessons and perform the exercises over and over again until you achieve improve your writing skills.

Now, we hope you are apps and web pages to learn typing and fast typing help you in all areas of your life, especially in the world of computing. What are you waiting to start your lessons?

