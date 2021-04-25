Best applications to learn geography for free on your mobile

Learning about all the countries in the world has never been so easy to achieve

Geography can seem somewhat complex and tedious to learn, with those long readings that do not catch, but we can change that with our mobile. If you want to learn and increase your knowledge of geography, try installing an application on your mobile.

Either because you need to pass an exam, because you want to know the capitals and main rivers of some countries or, simply, you want to know about their customs, cultures and know how to identify their flags without having to google or search in a book, start by downloading one of these 9 applications that we present to you next, you will see how you learn easily and in a fun way at the time you want it.

Top applications to learn geography

We present 9 applications to learn geography from your mobile, they are free, easy to use, intuitive and very fun.

Geography Questions Game

We start this top with a game, if you are fans of contest-type games, this app is for you. She begins with a career from New York City where you must answer questions correctly to advance through all parts of the world.

You will have to accumulate compasses to use them when you are at a crossroads and you will also be able to compete with other people to whom you are allowed to place traps, although of course, those players will also set traps on your way to the goal. This application is very fun to learn the flags, monuments, capitals, official languages, new geographical facts, among other aspects of interest.

World Map Quiz

Another application that will allow you to enhance your knowledge of geography is World Map Quiz, with it you must use your device in a horizontal position to see the planisphere and locate countries, oceans, seas, among others.

This app has a section called Suppose the names, it is a question game for you to guess which is the correct country among 6 options. The only detail is that the application contains ads, which can sometimes be annoying.

Geography: countries, capitals and flags of the world

If you want to learn the capitals and world flags with this app you will achieve it. It contains an assistant that guides you during your learning, tells you interesting stories and news in a fun way.

The app is shown as a questionnaire, but with different types of answers, such as true-false, options and riddles with different levels of difficulty, in addition, it contains mission games and curious facts. Another interesting detail about this app is that it includes a geography encyclopedia and is available in several languages.

World geography

In this application you will find extensive content to learn very interesting facts from all countries, but through a fun game.

The games contain more than 5000 questions that are combined with images and levels of difficulty. At the end of each game you must overcome the questions in which you have failed to advance to the next level. With this application you will know the maps, flags, capitals, population, religion, languages, currencies and other curiosities of many countries.

Geography Quiz

As its name indicates, with this app you will learn geography through questions and it will be your speed of response, which will allow you to stand out and obtain more points.

Geography Quiz is a game that contains 36 levels to compete, where you can start by yourself to develop your skills and then do it in multiplayer mode, where you can invite your friends or choose opponents at random. In the same way, you can check your ranking and that of the best players.

StudyGe

If you are looking for a geography app for children, this is your best option, they will not only learn geography, but they will also acquire other important skills, including memorization.

You will find a well detailed description of the world countries, their maps, seas, oceans, flags, population, languages, form of government, among other aspects, it includes a political map and a world atlas.

It is a game that focuses on the planisphere, to keep children trapped, it is very entertaining and provides them with incentives within the game for each correct answer.

Capitals of all the countries of the world

Do you want to learn all the capitals of the world? Download this app and get going. You will have 4 levels to develop your knowledge through cards, quizzes, questionnaires and time games. Additionally, it has a translator, so you can learn the name of the countries and their capitals in at least 30 languages.

It is an app with a very good rating, but it contains many ads, although with a single payment you can remove them.

Seterra Geography

It is an application that arises from an educational program that was used before the arrival of the Internet. With it you will learn geography by locating countries, regions, flags, among others, through games.

The most outstanding features of this app is that it is available in 5 languages, including Spanish; works great without internet connection. You can configure it to create custom lists of questions and ask for clues to get the answers, in addition, you can share your score on Facebook.

Geographic Quiz: flags, maps and shields

Never learning geography has been so easy, with this app in addition to knowing the countries, their capitals and their flags, you can also identify their shields. You will not find another app that contains such good trivia with shields, however, to access it you have to answer a few questions, but not just any number, but 159 correct answers, it is a challenge that will allow you to enhance your knowledge.

Related topics: Apps, Free Apps

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all