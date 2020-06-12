If you plan to give your parent a gift, technology is usually a very attractive resource

Next Sunday, June 20, Father’s Day is celebrated, and there is no better gift for dads than a gadget or some technological object, especially if it’s from Manzana.

If you plan to give your parent a gift, Technology is usually a very attractive resource to give away for the diversity of proposals and budgets it offers.

To help you make the best gift choice, check out this product guide for the bitten apple brand.

iPhone SE

If your dad likes to have the latest on the market and at a low cost, we recommend the new iPhone SE. The low-cost and mid-range smartphone from Apple has one of the best camera systems, with which your dad will shine taking pictures in portrait mode. This device comes in three colors, red, white and black.

Apple Watch Series 5

A smart watch, it is more than just an accessory, it is practically an assistant, the Apple Watch Series 5 will help you stay active and will become a trainer on your wrist, you will also be able to receive all your notifications, which will facilitate your daily activities. It has an always-active retina display that also makes it easy to see the time. It has location and built-in compass functionalities that help users navigate all day.

iPad

A tablet is a great option for dads who are creative, or who like to work from anywhere, without necessarily having a computer nearby, the 10.2 ”iPad. Features a larger screen, is compatible with Apple Pencil, and has a full-size Smart Keyboard. The most creative will be able to use it to display all their imagination on their screen and for executives, it is ideal for its portability.

AirPods Pro

Headphones can be the perfect gift for parents who are music lovers, executives or athletes, the AirPods Pro They have active noise cancellation, a perfect fit to the ear, they are ideal for video calls and calls, playing sports and enjoying good music.

Apple arcade

Apple Arcade is a new Apple subscription service that features more than 100 games (for all ages and tastes) from the world’s leading developers. The most entertaining thing is that once subscribed you can start to jTake for example on the iPhone and then you can continue on the iPad and finish on your MacBook.

Apple TV +

Another entertaining option is Apple TV +. For parents who are fans of the series or movies, it is best to have a subscription to this new TV service that will feature new original productions every month. With this subscription Up to 6 people can see all the original content of Apple.

