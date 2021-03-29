Best Apocalyptic Movies – War of the Worlds

Despite the hundreds of apocalyptic / post-apocalyptic stories that have been published over the years, there is still room for innovation, right? Speculative science fiction has been in vogue for some time now and with everything that is happening in the world today, these stories are more relevant than ever.

There has probably never been a better time to contemplate apocalyptic stories. What are the most common scenarios for the world to end?

Zombie stories are among the most popular – a zombie apocalypse. A virus, aided by air travel and urbanization, could lead to a biological disaster for humanity. In fact, a team of researchers from the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health recently published a detailed report on technologies to address global catastrophic biohazard, which sets out 15 technologies that could help us when this type of disease occurs. In the world of cinema, We have wondered many times what would happen if a new and indestructible mutation of an existing disease were to break through an ugly zombie head and spread across the planet …

Impossible not to remember the film “28 Days Later” from 2002, in which this world, so viscerally created by writer Alex Gardner and director Danny Boyle, finds itself in a desperate situation due to humanity itself. The Rage virus was created by man for the greater good: to end conflict, but it almost annihilated man. In 28 days later, the virus is created to end the conflict. And the people who unleashed it were really trying to save the planet, not destroy it. Beyond this, when Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up in a hospital bed and discovers that he is alone, all alone, the terror begins. Although he soon realizes that he is not really alone and wishes to be. As with many other post-apocalyptic scenarios, the horror of the world drives survivors into unhealthy performances in the name of survival. What absolute lack of humanity must one show to remain part of humanity, to survive?