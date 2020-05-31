There is no doubt that one of the most popular ransomware attacks was WannaCry. A worldwide attack that affected important Spanish companies such as Telefónica, Iberdrola or Gas Natural, among others.

Specifically, Wannacry allowed attacking computers with the Microsoft operating system, which made Redmond get down to work to develop a patch that would fix the vulnerabilities exploited by the person responsible for this popular ransomware and which managed to infect so many computers around the world. the world.

What is ransomware and how does it work

There are many who are already familiar with this term, but for those who still do not know very well what it is and how it works, we will do a brief review below.

Basically it’s a malware type The purpose of which is to block the use of a computer or to make part of the information stored on it inaccessible. In this way, the user will not be able to access their files and in order to recover them they will have to pay a ransom for unlocking.

Therefore, it is a software capable of being installed on a computer through different techniques to infect us and that blocks all or part of the files stored on the computer. It then displays a message to its victims informing that they have been infected and requesting a sum of money for the rescue of their information along with instructions for making the payment and unlocking it.

In case we do not pay for the ransom, our data will be destroyed and will be inaccessible. Now even after paying the ransom for them we may never get them back again. A malware that has become a business as an attack can infect a large number of computers.

How to protect yourself

Many engineers or security experts agree that one of the best ways to protect yourself against ransomware is to have your system and applications properly updated and have a good system of Backups from our files. In this way, in the event of any problem, we will always have a copy of everything in order to recover all our information.

However, other recommendations to protect yourself from these types of threats is to have a good configuration of our email, since it is through an email that the ransomware is distributed in most cases.

Using accounts with few privileges or permissions and passwords as strong as possible is also one of the techniques that can help us protect ourselves from these types of threats, as well as the fact of relying on certain security tools that allow us to establish certain rules to allow in and out connections on our computer, such as the Windows firewall itself, or tools anti-ransomware specially designed with the aim of protecting us from this specific type of malware.

The best free anti-ransomware tools

When we talk about antivirus, not all of them are designed to offer anti-ransomware protection, therefore, the fact of having a conventional antivirus does not make us adequately protected from this type of threat.

Its great popularity and the increasing use of ransomware has caused large security companies to develop antivirus antiransomwareThat is, security tools specially designed to combat and protect us from this type of malware.

Therefore, if we want to be properly protected, the ideal would be to have our own antivirus and also an anti-ransomware that may or may not be integrated into our own antivirus. If we also have a good backup system, then we have many guarantees that we will not be infected by this type of malware or that the damage caused will be less. Among the best anti-ransomware, we can highlight:

Windows Defender

It is the antivirus that comes with Windows 10 and one of the best rated for the Microsoft environment. Windows Defender has an additional protection shield against ransomware that is responsible for protecting our personal folders and everything we store in them. It is capable of detecting changes in our folders, so that, before any unauthorized modification, it is blocked before our files can be encrypted and completely out of our reach.



AppCheck Anti-Ransomware

AppCheck Anti-Ransomware is another free and anti-ransomware application that has been developed to allow users to detect and block any ransomware that could compromise all our data.

It has an engine that constantly scans our computer to detect any threat that tries to block or encrypt our data. In the event that any strange movement is detected, AppCheck Anti-Ransomware will block it to prevent it from doing its thing. Download AppCheck.

Trend Micro RansomBuster

One of the main features of Ransombuster is behavior-based detection, folder protection, and file restoration. At the first sign of suspicious activity, this tool backs up any files that the attacking malware is trying to block or encrypt. It also has other interesting functions such as protecting certain folders and many others that have to do with restoring files. Trend Micro RansomBuster Download

Avira Ransomware Protection

Another reference antiransomware is the one that the famous security firm Avira offers us. A tool that we can get for free and that I have continued to be awarded as one of the best free antivrus that has protection against ransomware. It is capable of detecting patterns of behavior typical of these types of threats in order to be detected before they take control of our data. Download Avira ransomware protection.



Kaspersky Anti-Ransomware

The famous Russian-born security company also has its own free anti-ransomware tool that provides proven protection against some popular ransomware like WannaCry, Petya, Bad Rabbit, Locky, TeslaCrypt, etc. In addition, it is a software compatible with other security or antivirus tools. It has very interesting functions such as the protection of shared folders or the detection of crypto-miners. Download Kaspersky anti-ransomware.

Malwarebytes Antiransomware

This solution uses advanced proactive technology that is capable of monitoring any suspicious activity of a ransomware to detect it before it can encrypt or block access to our files. It offers protection against all types of ransomware, including the most powerful ones like Cryptlocker, Cryptowall or CTBLocker, among others. Download Malwarebytes Antiransomware.

GrindSoft Anti-Ransomware

Another tool to protect us from ransomware is the one offered by GrindSoft. This time, it behaves like a vaccine for our computer, a simple click activates the protection and we will prevent any ransomware from encrypting our files. GrindSoft Anti-Ransomware Download