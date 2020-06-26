There is not only antivirus for Firefox but also security and privacy extensions that will allow us to have ‘extras’ when we browse, such as avoiding traces, preventing them from collecting our data, storing passwords to protect ourselves …

Tips for safe browsing

Beyond antivirus for Firefox, there are basic tips you can follow:

Don’t use public WiFi networks. We usually use them when waiting at an airport, to work in coffee shops … In these cases we are in danger. Avoid public networks and much more if you are going to give personal data or to buy. If it is essential to use it because you have no choice, use a free VPN that you can install on your computer to protect yourself.

Update regularly the device, the browser … Everything you have must be updated, since in case of security problems or security holes, regular updates will fix it. Make sure what page you visit and if you have a secure connection. For example, although some of the Firefox antivirus will tell you if it is a web or not reliable, note that the browser bar will appear HTTPS and not HTTP or note that next to the URL you can see an icon in the form of a padlock: this will demonstrate if the store or website has a security certificate or not, if it is a reliable option.

Take care of the downloads. Make sure a site is reliable before downloading anything. Search for opinions before downloading files, read comments, etc.

Avast is one of the best-known antivirus programs, although it has been controversial in recent years due to data collection. Beyond its desktop version, Avast has a Firefox extension that is responsible for monitoring what you do or what you see. What this antivirus for Firefox does is warn you when you are visiting websites that it considers malicious. In addition, it usually collects phishing sites and notifies you if the one you visit is one of them thanks to the fact that it has a community of over 200 million of users and the database is one of the most complete. You will also see, when doing a search, whether or not it is a reliable site thanks to a small icon next to the name that will indicate whether it is safe or not. It is free and you can install it as a browser extension by downloading it from Mozilla addons.

What Privacy Badger, another security extension for Firefox, does is block trackers. to collect our information. It is not an antivirus for Firefox but an extension to improve privacy when we browse if we are concerned about these trackers on Facebook, Google, etc. Eliminates tracking of clicks on outbound links. It is a completely free and simple extension.

Facebook has been involved in many controversies for not protecting its users as expected and Facebook Container is therefore one of the most downloaded tools when looking for antivirus for Firefox. It is not an antivirus as such but its operation is to protect us from social network trackers. That is, the activity you do will not be tracked by those of Zuckerberg and promises greater privacy online whatever the objective you have when downloading it.

If you want to delete cookies you can do directly from the browser but there are also extensions for Firefox that make them self-destruct when we don’t remember them. We can usually go to the settings and from there delete the cookies of the last days, weeks or months. But also with Cookie Autodelete it allows us to control and eliminate them from time to time: they self-destruct and do not collect browsing information, thus improving our privacy. It is a free extension for Firefox and not only allows us to configure auto deletion but also create a white list that does allow cookies and that is not deleted in this scheduled cleaning. It is a complete tool, free …

Malwares Browser Guard blocks unsafe websites, protects from online malware. It will block “malicious” websites or unwanted content and not only watch that you only browse reliable sites, but also allows us do it up to four times faster. It also identifies and blocks possible scams or dangerous pop-ups or possible phishing that appears on the Internet. Another of the most useful tools is that it controls browser downloads: it blocks the download of potentially unwanted programs.

Disconnect is a security tool that allows you to delete or block the websites that They track your browsing history or your search. It has all kinds of security awards as one of the most comfortable tools, it allows you to browse almost 50% faster and save, it promises, 39% bandwidth. It is open source, you do not have to pay for it and it will show you the notices when opening the extension, organized in different categories and intuitively.

If you want an antivirus for Firefox that block everything you download, that of Dr.Web is one of the most recommended options. It is capable of scanning websites, files downloaded from the Internet or detecting the pages that want to monitor your activity. Protects against possible phishing attempts or viruses from social networks since their links are automatically scanned before going to them. It also scans, as we say, the files you download with up to 12 MB in size to know if it is reliable content or if you should avoid it.

It is a free extension that you can add to the browser and it won’t cost you anything.

Lastpass is not an antivirus for Firefox and is far from it, but it is a very useful security tool that you can have in your browser and that has hundreds of thousands of downloads. It is a password manager that not only stores yours securely but also improves our online security and privacy with the possibility of create strong and different passwords for any website where you register, social network, application, game … In addition, the great advantage is that you do not have to memorize them all because it is in charge of doing it for you with all kinds of security measures to prevent leaks.