Whether you use it yourself or want to protect yourself in case it is used by children at home or users without enough knowledge to stay safe from possible viruses, it is interesting that you consider the options. Antiviruses like ESET Security for Smart TV are free and it won’t cost you anything to have them. So we will avoid bigger problems in the future, such as theft of passwords from services such as Netflix, for example, or access to our personal data when logging in or registering in new applications.

Do you need an antivirus?

As usual, will depend on common sense and the use we make of the device. It is less common for a Smart TV or an Android TV Box to become infected than for your mobile phone, computer or tablet to do. That does not mean that it is an infallible system that cannot be damaged and will mainly depend on the use you give it and the responsibility you have.

If you have Android TV Box it is supposed to be because you use the Internet, because you use applications and games … In case we are careful and we only bet on reliable applications and trusted websites, there will be no problem in most cases. In any case, being connected to the Internet is a sufficient risk for the product itself. There are ads that we can accidentally click on, there are malware in some games and a large number of dangers that we must take into account in our day to day. In addition, Google Play is not infallible and applications in the store that strain malware are usually common without those from Mountain View being able to detect it.

It is usually less frequent having a virus in Android TV Box than having it in Android devices such as mobiles or tablets only because we are more exposed: we receive messages from WhtasApp, we open emails, we download applications that we see anywhere, we download files of dubious reliability… But that does not mean that Android TV Boxes are totally immune to any problem.

How do I know if I have a virus?

Although there is no exact way in which we know that this is happening, there are signs that can make us intuit that you have a virus and need an antivirus for Android TV Box. There are some ways to find out that something is happening when we connect to the Internet or access the device:

Continuous Ads And everywhere. Like on a computer and in your browser, you see intrusive ads that you have not clicked on. Of course, we may see ads on a regular basis depending on the web or the application, but adware is a frequent type of malware characterized by intrusive advertising that seeks you to click in order to unintentionally earn money.

Automatically redirect you to another website you don’t want to go to. Imagine that you go to Google but automatically appear on another page that you do not even know. Or that the default page of your browser is another that you have not put and that you do not even know which one it is. In that case, it is possible that it is some type of virus or malware that you must fix or clean with an antivirus for Android TV Box.

Failed to update. If you try to update applications or try to update the operating system but you usually see an error message, the problem may be that. You may have malware and that influences the updates: they are blocked so that the security patches do not spoil their effectiveness.

There are other reasons why you may need an antivirus for Android TV Box and not even realize it, such as your Netflix account or your Spotify access data being stolen, for example. Or even that they are using your device to mine bitcoins without you realizing it or knowing it. So it is better to prevent and analyze it from time to time and make sure that everything is fine.

How to improve our security

Beyond installing some of the antivirus for Android TV Box that we explain later, the best thing you can do is have careful and follow some basic rules so that this stops happening to us and we don’t need a special program again.

Beware of apps. In both Android and Android TV Box we must be especially careful with what we are going to install and where it comes from. Always use reliable and official application stores and do not download files from any website because they can come with malware included or directly be a scam and steal your data.

Do not click on unknown links or advertisements that appear on the screen, promise what they promise. Be suspicious.

Do not give your data unless you know that it is a reliable application or service that you already know. If they ask for your personal data, make sure they have a logical explanation and find out what they are going to do with it, etc. Confirm all the details.

Beware of direct download websites or series and movies online.

Antivirus for Android TV Box

There are not many available, compared to computers and phones, but you can install some antivirus for Android TV Box.

ESET Smart Security

As for any antivirus for Smart TV that works with the Android operating system, ESET is also one of the best options for Android Tv Box that you can download from Google Play for free. It not only offers us the possibility to examine the device itself but it is also compatible with all USB devices that we can connect such as compatible external hard drives or the different USB flash drives with content you want or may need.

ESET antivirus is a free option although it has a premium version that includes more functions and adds anti-phishing protection or the possibility of scheduling periodic scans on our device in case we are going to forget to update it, check it from time to time, etc.

The free version is more than enough if you don’t want to pay, it has protection against all kinds of threats like ramsoware, for example. It has a shield against ransomware, antivirus, automatic updating of the virus signature base, real-time protection that will warn you if you visit something you shouldn’t or install an application or continuous analysis of USB ports.

The ESET one is compatible through Google Play on your Android TV Box but it also works on devices from the following manufacturers, as they collect on their own website: Sony, Philips, Asus, B&O, Bouygues Telecom (Bbox Miami), CCC Mobile (Air Stick)[1], Free / Iliad (Freebox Mini 4K), LeEco (Super4 X Series), NVIDIA (Shield TV Console), RCA, Sharp, TCL, Xiaomi (Mi Box) and others.

If you go to the application store of your Android TV Box you will also find Dr Web Security Space, an antivirus with free download that has all kinds of functions and is compatible with televisions, multimedia players, consoles, etc. It works in a way free for 14 days so you can try it and then you must use or buy a paid license. But it is one of the best and most complete options that you can use on your device if you are looking for something to protect it completely.

It has fast and complete scanning of files and also selective scanning of files or folders in real time to detect possible malware. It also has Origins Racing technology capable of detect programs that are corrupt and automatically the threats are moved to the “Quarantine” so that you can check if they are actually threats or if you want to restore the file.

Other cool features it includes is block access to applications or to changes with parental control or a URL filter that is capable of blocking links or blocking pages according to thematic categories such as violence, drugs, etc. You can also create a blacklist of specific sites to prevent access and Dr Web is capable of diagnosing, giving you history, monitoring traffic …

Chromar

Another option that you will find if you are looking for the best antivirus for Android TV Box is De Chromar, although not available in Spanish but with all the functions you may need, with direct scan capable of scanning games, applications or files that you have stored. Once it detects malicious content or malware, it will take you directly to quarantine and isolate it until you decide. In case they are applications, it will give you the option to uninstall it if you think it may be dangerous.

This antivirus has no ads and has two very interesting functions: scheduled scan so that it is automatically activated at the time and day you want to avoid having to remember to spend it every certain time. Also has an automatic search Able to scan an application before installing it and thus avoid downloading any type of content that is dangerous for your Tv Box.

Avast SecureLine VPN

Avast SecurineLine VPN is not as such an antivirus for Android TV Box but it is a Proxy VPN service so you can use your device in a more secure, comfortable and private way. You can have an unlimited VPN to access the Internet with access to servers in more than 35 countries around the world and with a community that promises to be of more than 400 millions of users in total.

What it allows us is not only to be protected or encrypt our device in case we are going to travel with our Android TV Box to hotels or apartments with public WiFI, but you can also safely access streaming services. From the application itself they promise that you can use Avast SecureLine VPN to use streaming servers and access more content which you usually have access to thanks to the IP displayed by this system.