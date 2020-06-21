There are all kinds of anti-mosquito gadgets in different formats or with different tricks to kill mosquitoes that keep us awake. Without chemicals, with a fan, with sound… These are some of the best options both for indoors and outdoors, for all kinds of available uses.

Do not expect miracles because there are specific areas or times in which to end them is not easy but you can try trying some of the following gadgets although without giving up chemical repellents or mosquito nets if you are surrounded.

Rowenta Mosquito Protect

The Rowenta mosquito trap is one of the most effective for indoor use and one of its great advantages is that it does not emit any type of chemical if there are children nearby or pets. It’s about a device similar to an outdoor lantern and it works through an ultraviolet LED light that attracts bugs. Once they are close, he catches them with a suction system and stores them in a tank. It doesn’t kill them by catching them, but mosquitoes stay in the bin until you empty it. Mosquitoes, it promises, die of dehydration after a few hours without the need for chemicals. Once the tank is full and after hours or days you can empty it.

One of the great advantages is that it is not only one of the best anti-mosquito gadgets but also works with any kind of flying insect and even the Tiger mosquitoes that are a problem in some areas of Spain. In addition, it does not heat, make noise or need replacement, so it is not dangerous nor will it cost a long time.

Rowenta Mosquito Silence

The Rowenta brand also has another device that is one of the best anti-mosquito gadgets but in this case it is a silent, standing fan that allows us to protect against mosquitoes while protecting us from hot nights. In this case it does work through anti-mosquito liquid: it has a tank or section where you can place the mosquito repellent and it will automatically spread it out as the blades rotate. There is no special liquid, but it is compatible with the main supermarket brands and promises to last up to sixty nights. It is a good option if you need a fan and you usually use mosquito plugs but without risking putting them in the socket if there are children, for example, or if we usually turn them over when unplugging them.

The advantage of this device is that it not only protects you but it is a complete fan, controllable by remote control, with four speeds and with a silent mode that allows us to use it day and night without any problem.

LED lamp

Xiaomi has an anti-mosquito LED lamp and although it is not officially sold in Spain, on Amazon you can find practically identical devices for less than 30 euros. It works with a suction that traps mosquitoess thanks to a kind of powerful wind tunnel. Through the centrifugal pressure of the device, the mosquitoes are trapped in the lamp until they are dehydrated. Once you have it full, just empty it. Of course, it is recommended that you be trapped for a few hours or we will not make sure they leave when opened.

Like Rowenta’s does not work with chemicals nor with any liquid so its use is very safe and does not pose any risk. In addition, it is wireless and it is charged through USB so we will not have to have an outlet nearby and we can take it to any room or even move it with us if we are going to travel.

Kill Orbegozo mosquitoes

If you are classic and want to go to something that never fails, the mosquito lamps have been working for years. Ultraviolet light attracts them and kills them with an electric charge. It is an easy to use and uncomplicated device. It is intended for indoors although we also find other models for outdoors and garden. It has a removable and washable lower tray once we want to empty it and the external protection grid of the device means that it does not pose any risk if someone is nearby.

Also, in this case it promises an action area of ​​150 square meters so it could perfectly protect your entire house. Of course, it has drawbacks and is that it emits light that can be uncomfortable and disturb you when sleeping or that you will have to have it plugged in for it to work. Instead, it is affordable and simple.

Mosquito Racket

It is not similar to the previous ones but it is one of the best anti-mosquito gadgets for a specific occasion. It will not be used to passively kill mosquitoes but you will have to take care of it yourself. One of its advantages is that the battery lasts up to five hours so it will allow you to have a quiet barbecue at home or enjoy outdoor activities if you are going out anywhere and want to take it with you. Another advantage is that it is affordable and portable, worth less than 20 euros and you can take it wherever you want. In addition, it ensures that it has a safety mesh of three capable that will make it not a risk if you touch it accidentally or if there are children nearby. It is not the most efficient solution but it can be used at a specific time or if you are looking for something affordable without chemicals.

Ultrasonic repellent

An ultrasonic repellent has not been proven to scare away mosquitoes, but this one from RKPro is one of the best sellers on Amazon and with a rating of 4.2 out of 5 in the online store, so you can try it if you trust the rest of the clients of the platform. These are two devices that promise great power and that produce ultrasonic bands pTo drive out all kinds of “pests”. The advantage of this device, which we do not assure you is the most reliable on the list, is that it is completely safe for children or pets since it neither pollutes nor emits any type of light or has chemical substances. Another advantage is that it is easy to use: it is enough to plug it into any outlet in the house to put it into operation for as long as you want, it does not have to be emptied or charged.

Mosquito light

For the garden, for a camping or anywhere Backture’s anti-mosquito lamp It is also one of the most recommended and sold on Amazon. It is a wireless lamp that you can use outdoors and it has a hook designed to hang from any tree or hook. It works with a light that attracts mosquitoes and has three different brightness modes as you need. It is wireless and recharges via USB. Once charged, the battery can last up to 60 hours in total and is designed for the garden or to take you on a trip or camping thanks to its resistance to water and it will also withstand rainy days or humid environments. It is an affordable option so it won’t cost you too much to try it to see if it works.