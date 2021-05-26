Best angle in a swimsuit, Celia Lora models beautiful on a hammock | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model, driver and participant of Acapulco Shore, Celia Lora has once again surprised her audience while modeling from a hotel hammock in Tepotzotlan.

As surely you already know the beauty mexican does not stop working with different brands, companies and even channels of television to continue producing content almost every day and thus be able to promote their products and services in an excellent way.

This time it was the turn of this place located in Tepoztlán where you can spend an excellent stay enjoying its amenities such as a pool and much more. But the best of all was the moment her fans saw the model sitting on the hammock in that cool eye print swimsuit she’s been showing off these past few days.

Photography so far has captured the attention of more than 172,000 people who have already liked the entertainment piece and many more who commented on everything they thought about it and how much they liked it.

There is no doubt that this swimsuit fits her very well and with the achievement that her charms once again they will shine before the camera, in that professional session in which she was involved to share this great experience with us.

In addition to this, Celia is traveling and participating in various events such as her stories, we could see that she was with her cast mates from Acapulco Shore celebrating and having an excellent time with their company and eating deliciously.

They are a couple of videos where you can see that the celebration got very good and there were even sparklers and a lot of celebration among all who are very happy to continue enjoying the success of the program.

Celia Lora also recently visited Acapulco Shock a new version of the Reality Show where she comments on the best anecdotes they have in reality and also reacts to what is new that is happening in the new season that is being broadcast on MTV.

There is no doubt that Celia Lora perfectly plays her role as model host Influencers, of course, a social media star who does not stop rising in her numbers like foam.