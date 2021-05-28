best Amazon children’s movies

Entertain the little ones in the house with the best children’s movies available on Amazon Prime Video.

Sometimes entertaining the little ones in the house can become a difficult task. Luckily, there are streaming platforms that with their series and movies can help you in this work. So this time we will tell you what they are Amazon’s 7 best children’s movies. Prime Video’s best children’s cinema in one place!

If you were looking for kids movies on Amazon Prime Video, then you have reached the indicated site. Without exaggerating, all the alternatives on this list have what is necessary to entertain the most spoiled of the house.

Best Amazon Prime Video Kids Movies

Rest assured, any of the movies you choose will be good enough to make you and your children have a pleasant time. Whatever alternative you choose, fun is guaranteed.

Pocoyo in theaters: Your first movie

While the world is in danger, Pocoyo and his super friends will do whatever it takes to save it. Along with Nina, Pato and Elly, Pocoyo you will work as a team in order to overcome every obstacle and defeat the villain who threatens peace. Do you think they get it? Well, get ready for a fun story in which the little ones in the house can dance, sing and learn with Pocoyo!

An exciting career, a journey into a world of inventions and computer viruses, and the hunt for some Easter eggs are some of the adventures that this hilarious movie for kids from Amazon Prime brings.

Year: 2018 Duration: 50 minutes

Champions

Marco is a basketball coach who one day found himself in the middle of a personal crisis, made up of people with intellectual disabilities. Champions is a movie that It starts by showing you a clear problem, but it ends up becoming a life lesson.

As you must be imagining, it is an excellent movie if there is a little one in your house who likes sports. Do you have a sports boy or girl? Well you should also download some of the 8 best sports games for Android, we are sure you will have fun!

Year: 2018 Duration: 119 minutes

Ballerina

Ballerina is another Amazon Prime children’s film in which you will learn the story of Felicia, an orphan girl who dreams of becoming a dancer. To achieve his goal, he will have the help of his friend Victor, a young inventor with whom he will share many fun adventures in the magical city of Paris.

Felicia will pretend to be someone else to gain entry as a student of an important academy dance and thus fight to have the life you want. Thanks to the tutelage of an ex-dancer and to her great doses of effort, Felicia will have the opportunity she has long awaited.

Year: 2017 Duration: 89 minutes

The Adventures of Tintin

The reporter Tintin, with the help of his dog Snowy, Captain Haddock and two clumsy police inspectors will travel the world following the track of a sunken ship that contains a great fortune and a terrible curse. Because of this, everyone is drawn into a fantastic adventure in search of a mysterious treasure.

This investigation frustrates the plans of Ivan Ivanovitch Sakharine, an evil man who is convinced that Tintin has stolen a treasure from a pirate named Rackham the Red, and will do everything possible to get it back. An Amazon children’s movie with what you need to entertain the oldest in the house!

Year: 2011 Duration: 117 minutes

Megamind

Megamind is an alien who came to Earth when he was barely eight days old because his parents evacuated him due to the destruction of his planet by a black hole. The same situation occurs with his nemesis Metro Man, another alien in human form. But when he wins the battle against his enemy, Megamind he realizes that he has nothing more to do and does what is necessary to find a new purpose in life.

This children’s movie is about redemption. The message it basically conveys is that no matter what life gives you and no matter how wrong you are, it’s never too late to make the right decisions. Laughter and fun are guaranteed!

Year: 2010 Duration: 95 minutes

UglyDolls: Extraordinarily ugly

UglyDolls is a movie with a pretty interesting plot. Why? Because it tells the story of a universe in which dolls were created years ago to give happiness to all the children of the world. The most beautiful live in a magical city where everything is perfect, but the ugliest (called UglyDolls) live in Uglyland, a world in which no one judges them and they feel protected. However, what would happen if the two sites come together? Start watching the movie and draw your own conclusions!

Year: 2019 Duration: 87 minutes

Shrek

Shrek is a children’s movie available on Prime Video that is ideal for the whole family. This tells the story of an ogre named Shrek who lived in a distant swamp and how his beloved loneliness is shattered by an invasion of pesky fairy tale characters.

From then on, there will be blind mice in your food, a big bad wolf in your bed, three homeless little pigs, and much more. Why? Because they were expelled from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad and now Shrek will be involved in this adventure.

Year: 2001 Duration: 90 minutes Top 25 Movies Available on Disney Plus

