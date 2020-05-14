Quora is one of the best websites to ask questions but it is not the only one, there are many Quora alternatives that allow us to solve our doubts on the Internet thanks to a large community of people who answer us.

What is Quora?

Quora is a specialized platform for questions. Although it is usual for us to ask or ask for help on other social networks Like Twitter, Facebook or Instagram itself, none of them are intended to ask questions and answer. Yes Quora, which is a social network of questions and answers that was born more than ten years ago and whose purpose is that users know information on any type of topic. For just under five years, Quora has also been available in Spanish and we can use it to satisfy our curiosity about anything we need.

What Quora basically allows is share your knowledge with other Internet users and have information on all the topics you want. Quora is usually focused on experts in the field and not so that anyone, without knowledge of what is said, can give their opinion.

The main difference between Quora and some of the alternatives that we will see, such as Yahoo! Answers, is that the first is a more serious option and that seeks to be formal, designed for experts and not to exchange information and knowledge.

A classic and mythical: Yahoo! Answers is a website where you will find an answer to everything you imagine, beyond the usual laughs that we can find if we dive through the web. A huge community divided by categories where you can find answers to anything you can think of, from art and humanities to restaurants or music or businesses. Whatever it is, it’s on Yahoo! Answers. Further, one of the great advantages is that you do not need to register to read all the available answers. You do need to register or log in to ask a question and hope that others will respond.

Regardless of whether or not you want to know about something, Yahoo! Answers is a way to discover new things or find answers that will make you have a good time. If you are responding to other users and helping, you will get points. Users will be able to see which answers are better, like, etc. It is one of the alternatives to Quora that you can use although it is not so focused on the experts but on anyone who can give their opinion and there are many “absurd” questions that we will find on this website and that we all already know.

As we said at the beginning of this text, Twitter is not a tool designed to ask questions and answers, but it is usually the best option if you want a quick response to something and if you have a large number of followers. Further, thanks to viralization From the question you will surely find someone who knows how to tell you what is happening or give you a solution. From book or movie recommendations to questions to find a restaurant, bar, removals …

Although it is not the best we can do, we always turn to the Internet when we want to inform ourselves of any disease or pathology. That is why mediQuo is a highly recommended application that answers your medical questions and one of the best alternatives to Quora if you are looking for answers about health. It is a app for iOS and AndroidIt does not have a web version, in which you can access a 24-hour medical chat with health specialists to have immediate responses. You have unlimited queries And you can ask as many times as you want, you can send photographs, analytics or reports to give more information and help the professional to get you the advice you need. The application is free and you have doctors available at the moment, although there is a paid version that will allow you to always have answers … Psychologists, sexologists, pediatricians, dermatologists, etc.

Todoexpertos itself is one of the best alternatives to Quora if you are looking for reliable information on any topicto. Here you will find questions about cars, technology, animals, health, money, business, education … You can log into the website and you can ask a question for free. There are two options available: you ask the question publicly for anyone to answer or you ask the question directly to one of those who are categorized as experts. To ask questions you will have to register but you can enter the web without having to have a session to consult the questions already asked and the answers. In addition, there is a search engine that will allow you to quickly find between two million responses created.

Reddit is not as such a question and answer site but it is one of the best sites on the Internet if you are looking for information about something. It is a news aggregator where users can upload text, images, videos or links from other Internet sites and the rest of the community can vote on what is important and what is not, for example. On Reddit you will find almost everything. Responses to all kinds of topics, especially technology or computing or social media, applications, programs, leaks …

Blurtit is a web of questions and answers very similar to the rest of this list and without any specific theme, but you can find thousands of questions about health, education, animals … relationships, definitions, entertainment. You can read the answers without registering and each question will show you how many answers it has or how many views. Another interesting option is that in each question you will find other related If you want to continue delving into a specific topic and do not know where to start. The interesting thing is that you can ask any question without registering but if you want to have notifications when it is answered yes you must register on the web. This page is also in English although you can translate it if you want to get an idea.

Stack Overflow is a question and answer website for computer programmers. They themselves claim that their mission is to help developers write the script of the future or “provide them with the tools they need to share knowledge and work effectively ”. If you are working in an office or a company you can ask your colleagues if you have any questions or if something does not come out, but if not, Stack Overflow is a good alternative and does not require paying to ask questions. It is based on the reputation of the community and, like most, you can vote on the best questions or accumulate karma.

Funadvice.com is a very interesting page and one of the best alternatives to Quora if you are looking for an elaborate and complete content. What it allows is that users make guides or upload instructions to do something. Of all the possible themes, from what to do during the coronavirus quarantine, to what foods are healthier or what decoration ideas you can consider for Valentine’s Day. There are all kinds of posts as if it were a blog on any subject in which there are tutorials and lists. You must take into account that it is in English and that the information should not always be 100% reliable. You can access many different categories (there are 28 available) and within each of them you will find the different guides made by users and the number of comments, views, etc.

Answers.com is a web page that collects information on questions asked by users and provides answers. It is in English but it is usually a highly recommended option if you are looking for current topics. In addition, you can find what you are looking for through the web search engine or by categories such as mathematics, literature, technology, law, business or science. Too you can ask your own question with less than 255 characters or with 5,000 if it is “advanced”, and expect them to answer you.

Ask.fm is not as such an alternative to Quora because it is a website that allows questions and answers to be asked but anonymously and mainly focused on young people and adolescents. With a good use, it could be considered very useful since you can answer questions from anonymous users on all kinds of topics. Of course, it will depend on your audience whether the topics are relevant or not.

Plinky is another question and answer website but the format is just the opposite of many of the previous ones: you don’t propose a questionto but you answer it. The web proposes questions every day and users can give the answer they think is appropriate. These are not always relevant or fundamental questions, but we find little important things so save yourself this alternative if what you are looking for is something full of experts.