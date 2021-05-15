Best alternatives to Psiphon for Android: 8 free options

The best Psiphon alternatives that you will find in the Google Play Store, and for free

If you are looking for an alternative to Psiphon, an app that allows you to access websites that are blocked in your country, or on the WiFi you connect to, safely, there are many other apps available for you.

Psiphon is one of the best VPN apps, but if you are looking for an alternative that best suits your needs, we bring you 8 totally free options and that you can download them directly from the Google Play Store.

Alternative app tops to Psiphon

It’s important pointing that all apps on this list are free, so its functions may be a bit limited or simply contain many ads, although you will always have the option of paying for a more complete and ad-free version.

Turbo VPN Lite

Turbo VPN Lite is one of the most popular applications on this list because of its simplicity, it is only to install and press the connect button to start browsing without any type of blocking.

Offers military grade 128-bit AES encryption To protect your privacy and security online, although if you want to use it to protect your data, you should know that the security experts at AdGuard have identified it as one of the most popular apps that steal data from its users.

Thunder VPN

It could be said that it is one of the fastest and free VPNs that you can find in the Play Store. Its great speed makes it a excellent choice for playing video games online or to watch your favorite Netflix series. If you don’t know the advantages of watching Netflix through a VPN, take a look at this article.

It does not require any registration or subscription, and has no time or use limit.

VPN Proxy Master

If you are looking for stability in a free VPN, this app is your best option. With more than 10 million downloads in the Google Play Store, it maintains a score of 4.6 from its users thanks to how reliable it can be.

Has more than 6,700 servers worldwide, but in the free version you can only make use of no more than 10 options, and they are not necessarily always the best options.

Windscribe VPN

Although one of the advantages that VPNs offer in general, is that we provide security to our connectionThis can also be a disadvantage, since many users use these types of services to act improperly without being discovered, so some applications or websites place restrictions on those who try to access from a VPN. But, this does not happen with the option StealthVPN offered by Windscribe, a technology that allows your connection to look like a normal connection and not a connection that travels through a VPN.

Why you shouldn’t trust any VPN you come across on the Internet

Lightsail VPN

If there is something that differentiates Lightsail from the other apps on this list, it is that will not try to sell you a subscription or Premium version with more options. Lightsail asks you to watch advertising in exchange for one hour of Premium connection. You can also get up to 30 days ad-free if you can get your colleagues to start using the app.

VPN Super

If you want to connect from a public WiFi, VPN Super will protect your information from possible attacks that are very common in this type of WiFi. You can also bypass any proxy that is in your network, to gain access to pages that are blocked.

VPN Super allows you to choose between IKeV2, OpenVPN over UDP and OpenVNP over TCP connectionsAlthough if you are unfamiliar with these VPN protocols, you can simply choose the default option of automatic, and your connection will travel through the most convenient protocol.

Betternet

Betternet is perhaps Psiphon’s most direct rival with its more than 50 million users worldwide. This success is due to Betternet has everything you could need in a VPN, speed, stability and security. With this app you can use applications that are blocked at your school or work such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, among others. The only detail is that you will not be able to choose the country from where you want to connect, but remembering that we are talking about a free VPN, it offers a lot.

FastVPN

FastVPN, as its name implies, is fast, and it is one of the free VPNs that has more options available to customize your connection without having to pay for the premium version.

It has many servers in different countries to choose from, and you will be able to see the speed of each one to see if it really suits you to use it. It has an option to see the exact location of your connection, in addition to your IP address and thus check if you are really browsing from another country. The app is available in multiple languages like, Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, among others.

